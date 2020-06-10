Helena outdoor briefs: Trail challenge, free fishing and hunt roster

PPLT competes in trail challenge
A little friendly competition never hurt anyone. Two Montana land trusts are hoping that proves true as they take on a city-against-city trail challenge this weekend.
Prickly Pear Land Trust (PPLT), based in Helena, is over halfway into their Don’t Fence Me In Virtual Trail Run and Challenge that ends on June 30. The organization moved to a virtual race and added the trail challenge when it was clear they wouldn’t be able to hold their traditional early May race due to restrictions on large gatherings. Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT), based in Bozeman, holds a Summer Trails Challenge every year.
Helenans who are interested in helping to “beat Bozeman” can join the challenge by registering on PPLT’s website. The weekend challenge is part of the overall Don’t Fence Me In Virtual Trail Run and Trail Challenge, which is $30 for adults and free for kids 17 and under and includes a special-edition t-shirt. For more information and to register, visit https://pricklypearlt.org/events/dont-fence-me-in-trail-run/
Prickly Pear Land Trust is a conservation and trails non-profit organization operating in the west-central region of Montana. PPLT is committed to the belief that open space is essential to the well-being of all communities.
Fish for free over Fathers Day weekend
Whether you’re tying on a salmon fly or putting a night crawler onto a hook, during Father’s Day weekend, everyone in Montana can fish for free.
While this family-oriented opportunity allows anyone to fish without a license on June 20-21, all other fishing rules and regulations are in effect and must be followed.
FWP encourages all would-be anglers to be aware of boating and water safety on Montana’s rivers and streams, particularly this year as many rivers across the state are still experiencing spring runoff and flood conditions. Additionally, FWP reminds those with watercraft of any kind to remember to stop at all AIS inspection stations.
For water and boating safety tips, click on the Recreation tab at fwp.mt.gov and choose your activity. For specific information on boating safety go to http://fwp.mt.gov/recreation/safety/boating.
For more information on AIS, including to locate your nearest inspection station, go to http://cleandraindry.mt.gov/.
Register for game damage roster starting June 15
Hunters interested in participating in “game-damage” hunts on private land or possible management hunts this year have from June 15 to July 15 to register online with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Hunters from this roster may be identified for three types of hunts: game damage, management and dispersal. The roster is used by FWP to efficiently respond to landowners in the prevention or reduction of damage primarily caused by deer, elk and antelope.
Prospective hunters can learn more details and register online at fwp.mt.gov. Click "Hunt Roster." To register, hunters will need their ALS number.
After the registration deadline, FWP will conduct a computerized random drawing process that will award placement of all prospective hunters on the rosters. Results will be available by July 20 to hunters through MyFWP.
The hunts, if they occur, can take place between Aug. 15, 2020, and Feb. 15, 2021.
