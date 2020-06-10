Helena outdoor briefs: Trail challenge, free fishing and hunt roster

Whether you’re tying on a salmon fly or putting a night crawler onto a hook, during Father’s Day weekend, everyone in Montana can fish for free.

While this family-oriented opportunity allows anyone to fish without a license on June 20-21, all other fishing rules and regulations are in effect and must be followed.

FWP encourages all would-be anglers to be aware of boating and water safety on Montana’s rivers and streams, particularly this year as many rivers across the state are still experiencing spring runoff and flood conditions. Additionally, FWP reminds those with watercraft of any kind to remember to stop at all AIS inspection stations.

For water and boating safety tips, click on the Recreation tab at fwp.mt.gov and choose your activity. For specific information on boating safety go to http://fwp.mt.gov/recreation/safety/boating.

For more information on AIS, including to locate your nearest inspection station, go to http://cleandraindry.mt.gov/.

Register for game damage roster starting June 15

Hunters interested in participating in “game-damage” hunts on private land or possible management hunts this year have from June 15 to July 15 to register online with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.