Helena outdoor briefs:Overnight camping at Canyon Ferry; Friday Summer Speakers Series continues

This is the third presentation in Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park’s annual Friday Summer Speakers Series, which will continue each Friday at 8 p.m. throughout the summer.

This online event will take place using Zoom Meetings. Participants will join in by clicking on the Zoom link on the “Earthquakes & Faults of Montana” Facebook event post on Lewis and Clark Caverns’ Facebook page (@LewisandClarkCaverns) or by contacting emily.dickerson@mt.gov.

High flows cause restrictions at some fishing access sites around the state

Recent warm temperatures have triggered significant runoff in rivers around the state, causing flooding at several fishing access sites.

Water levels are higher in rivers throughout Montana, and recreationists should be aware of extra risks that come with high flows. These conditions can change rapidly, creating new and hidden hazards for boaters. Water temperatures are also especially cold this time of year, which increases the risk of hypothermia.

Even if you’re on shore, keep water safety and rescue equipment with you, including life jackets, floatation devices and throw ropes.

