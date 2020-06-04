Helena outdoor briefs:Overnight camping at Canyon Ferry; Friday Summer Speakers Series continues

Access of overnight use at Canyon Ferry increasing
Reclamation’s Montana Area Office is increasing overnight recreational access to managed sites at Canyon Ferry. The Bureau of Reclamation is working across the 17 western states in close coordination with federal, state and local public health authorities to actively monitor the COVID-19 pandemic while using a phased approach to increase public access on a case-by-case basis.
As of June 4, 2020, Canyon Ferry will reopen access to:
Recreation areas that will open to reservations only. Cash or check fee collection will be shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reservations can only be made online at www.recreation.gov:
- Court Sheriff Campground
- Chinamen’s Campground
- Jo Bonner Campground
- Riverside Campground
Recreation areas that will be open, but reservations are not required at this time. These areas will be first come, first served:
- Hellgate Campground
- White Earth Campground
- Fish Hawk Campground
Group use shelters can be reserved. While using group shelters visitors are encouraged to follow federal, state, and local guidelines inclusive of all CDC guidelines.
The following recreation areas remain open to the public:
- Canyon Ferry Reservoir day use areas
- Some primitive campgrounds are open for overnight use including:
- Confederate
- Duck Creek
- Dispersed camping near Goose Bay Marina
- Boat launching ramps where accessible.
- Restroom facilities on a limited basis.
The public is encouraged to contact individual marinas directly for questions concerning specific services offered:
- Goose Bay Marina: 406-266-3065
- Yacht Basin Marina: 406-475-3440
- Kim’s Marina: 406-475-3723
- Silos Recreation Area: 406-266-3100
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount. At recreation areas managed by Reclamation, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance.
Lewis & Clark Caverns announces weekend programming
Montana State Parks and Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host two interpretive programs during the weekend of June 6.
Join us for the free online event “Earthquakes and Faults of Montana” on Friday, June 5, at 8 p.m. via Zoom.
Join Mike Stickney as he discusses the unique underground activity patterns of big sky country. Montana is a seismically active state with a long history of damaging earthquakes. The state’s largest and most destructive earthquakes occurred more than 60 years ago. Ongoing small- to moderate-magnitude earthquakes and about 80 recognized potentially active faults in Montana indicate that the potential for significant future earthquakes is very real.
This is the third presentation in Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park’s annual Friday Summer Speakers Series, which will continue each Friday at 8 p.m. throughout the summer.
This online event will take place using Zoom Meetings. Participants will join in by clicking on the Zoom link on the “Earthquakes & Faults of Montana” Facebook event post on Lewis and Clark Caverns’ Facebook page (@LewisandClarkCaverns) or by contacting emily.dickerson@mt.gov.
High flows cause restrictions at some fishing access sites around the state
Recent warm temperatures have triggered significant runoff in rivers around the state, causing flooding at several fishing access sites.
Water levels are higher in rivers throughout Montana, and recreationists should be aware of extra risks that come with high flows. These conditions can change rapidly, creating new and hidden hazards for boaters. Water temperatures are also especially cold this time of year, which increases the risk of hypothermia.
Even if you’re on shore, keep water safety and rescue equipment with you, including life jackets, floatation devices and throw ropes.
Region 1
Access to Old Steel Bridge FAS, Shady Lane Family Fishing, and Kokanee Bend FAS is temporarily restricted to walk-in access only due to flooding and downed trees.
Region 3
Due to flooding, only walk-in access is permitted at Carter’s Bridge, Mallard’s Rest, Grey Owl and Emigrant fishing access sites on the Yellowstone River, and the Four Corners Fishing Access Site on the Gallatin River.
The floating boat dock at Harrison Lake was also severely damaged by winds recently. FWP has removed it for public safety and to make the needed repairs. Boaters can still launch by backing down the existing concrete ramp.
River flow conditions are changing rapidly, and additional closures may be implemented at these or other sites.
Region 5
FWP properties along the Yellowstone River west of Billings that are closed to all but walk-in traffic include Grey Bear west of Big Timber, Bratten and Indian Fort west of Reed Point, Buffalo Mirage at Park City and Duck Creek southwest of Billings. On the lower Stillwater River, access roads to the White Bird and Swinging Bridge fishing access sites are covered with water and people may enter the properties only on foot. Along the Yellowstone River east of Billings, the Gritty Stone, Bundy Bridge and Voyagers Rest fishing access sites are under water and closed to all but walk-in traffic.
