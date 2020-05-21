Helena outdoor briefs: Open cabins and campgrounds, commission meeting, weather conditions

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.

For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”

FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.

Check weather, road and trail conditions before travel

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reminds the public to be alert and check the weather, road and trail conditions before going out to the forest. Forecasters are predicting a stormy week with heavy rains this combined with warmer weather at higher elevations has primed remaining snowpack for melt and release.

Anyone planning on recreating on area waterways should maintain awareness and use an abundance of caution when in or near the water according to the National Weather Service, Great Falls. This storm has the potential to result in a significant increase in runoff and flooding especially along the Rocky Mountain Front region and mountains in Central Montana like the Big Belts and the Little Belts through the end of the week.