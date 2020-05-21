Helena outdoor briefs: Open cabins and campgrounds, commission meeting, weather conditions

Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest campground updates
Helena Ranger District: All campgrounds will be open for Memorial Day weekend May 22. All cabins will be open by May 29 to renters except Miller Cabin which will remain closed.
Jefferson Divide: All campgrounds will be open for Memorial Day, however, no water at this time, all are pending water samples. Kings Hill and Crystal Lake are the only two campgrounds that will not be open for Memorial weekend due to snow/access. All cabins will be open on May 23 to renters, except Monument Peak which opens June 1. All roads higher than 6000 feet are still impassible due to snow conditions.
Lincoln Ranger District: All campgrounds are set to open the morning of May 22 with water online and snags down. Granite Butte Lookout is available to rent now. Cummings Cabin will be available on May 25. New cabin Nevada Creek available on June 8.
Rocky Mountain Ranger District: All campgrounds will be open for Memorial Day weekend May 22. West Fork Teton Cabin will remain closed until the end of June and possibly for the season. Kenck Cabin will remain closed.
Visit www.recreation.gov for reservations and updates.
Park's Summer Speakers Series kicks off
Montana State Parks and Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host the free online event “All About Beavers” on Friday, May 22, at 8 p.m. via Zoom.
Join Riley Bell as he presents “All About Beavers,” a program discussing the intricacies of life as a beaver. This talk marks the first presentation in Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s annual Friday Summer Speakers Series for 2020. Bell will speak about his experiences working with Montana beavers and how they fit (not so neatly) into their ecosystems. From their fur to their homes, listeners will leave this talk with a newfound sense of wonder about these unique creatures.
This online event will take place using Zoom Meetings. Participants will join in by clicking on the Zoom link on the “All About Beavers” Facebook event post on the Lewis & Clark Caverns Facebook page (@LewisandClarkCaverns). Non-Facebook users can email Emily.dickerson@mt.gov for access.
Riley Bell has worked for MT FWP since 2017. Riley graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston in 2015 with a Bachelor's of Science in natural resources. He has worked in the fur industry for six years.
For more information about these or other events at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, call 406-287-3541.
Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet
The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet May 28 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
The commission will make final decisions on the following topics:
- Placid Lake Emergency Fishing Regulation
- Wild River Conservation Easement
- 2020/2021 Helena Urban Deer Plan Quota Ranges, Quota and EA extension
- Mt. Haggin South Grazing Lease
- Fresno Grazing Lease
The commission will make final decisions and take public comment on the following topics:
- TB Surveillance Response Plan
- Garrity Mountain WMA Stumptown Addition
- Mount Haggin/German Gulch Grazing Lease
The commission will hear the following presentations and proposals:
- Change to Mountain Lion Hunting Regulations to Make Reporting Township, Range and Section Mandatory
- Nongame Checkoff Work Plan
The commission will also look at endorsing the following:
- Tarkio East Fishing Access Site
- O'Dell Creek FAS Acquisition
- C Ben White Memorial FAS
- Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement
- Calf Creek WMA Forestry
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”
FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.
Check weather, road and trail conditions before travel
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reminds the public to be alert and check the weather, road and trail conditions before going out to the forest. Forecasters are predicting a stormy week with heavy rains this combined with warmer weather at higher elevations has primed remaining snowpack for melt and release.
Anyone planning on recreating on area waterways should maintain awareness and use an abundance of caution when in or near the water according to the National Weather Service, Great Falls. This storm has the potential to result in a significant increase in runoff and flooding especially along the Rocky Mountain Front region and mountains in Central Montana like the Big Belts and the Little Belts through the end of the week.
Before you travel, please check on road and trail conditions at your local National Forest office and get the latest weather information and warnings at www.weather.gov.
For more tips before you travel visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go.
Lost Creek State Park opened to camping
Lost Creek State Park opened its gate for full camping and road use May 15. The snow on the park road has nearly cleared off and just small maintenance tasks were completed.
The park’s open status will be monitored with potential for flooding due to early warm temperatures following strong snowpack in the Flint Creek Range. Visitors should keep in mind that campsites that can accommodate camping units over 23 feet in total length are very limited.
Due to COVID-19, FWP asks visitors to take extra precautions when recreating at Lost Creek State Park. Please restrict any gatherings to 10 or less people and practice 6-foot social distancing as per Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s guidelines. Bring hand sanitizer with you. Not all park latrines will be open initially to preserve limited cleaning supplies.
For more information, call the park visitor center at 406-287-3541.
