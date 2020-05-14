Helena outdoor briefs: Book signing, mushroom picking and hunter ed

Permit, fee waived for 2020 season

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will not require a Personal Use Mushroom Permit for the 2020 season which runs May 15 through Sept. 30. Under this free use program an individual is allowed to harvest up to 5 gallons of mushrooms for the season provided they follow all terms and conditions in our 2020 Mushroom Guide.

Properly identifying mushrooms and determining whether they are edible is your responsibility. Guidebooks can help you identify mushrooms. Also libraries, county extension offices, and mycological societies are good sources of information.

Mushrooms must be cut at ground level to reduce impacts to the fungus and must be cut in half lengthwise at the time of collection. Raking, digging, and other ground disturbances are not allowed. Follow the rule of thumb and collect no mushrooms smaller than an average adult thumb. Mushrooms gathered in wilderness can only be collected for use while in the wilderness.