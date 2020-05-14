Helena outdoor briefs: Book signing, mushroom picking and hunter ed

Reeves to sign book at Bob Ward's Friday
John “Timmer” Reeves, author of “Giant Rams of Montana,” will sign copies of his book at Bob Ward’s in Helena from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The book was published by Stoneydale Press in Stevensville.
The book features more than three dozen stories by hunters who have pursued the trophy rams, as well as text detailing the conservation-oriented management strategies. The book also includes a 2018 story about an incredible new world record bighorn from Wildhorse Island in Flathead Lake.
The volume includes the experiences of more than 40 hunters whose pursuit of bighorns are detailed in their own words.
Hunting license drawing results available
Hunters can now check the results of the 2020 moose, bighorn sheep, bison and mountain goat license drawings to see if they were successful.
To view drawing results online go to MyFWP and click on “Lookup Draw Results, Register for Lists” tab, or login to your MyFWP account. To sign up for an account go to fwp.mt.gov/myfwp. Applicants can also call the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' deadline to apply for elk B, deer B and antelope license drawings is June 1.
Permit, fee waived for 2020 season
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will not require a Personal Use Mushroom Permit for the 2020 season which runs May 15 through Sept. 30. Under this free use program an individual is allowed to harvest up to 5 gallons of mushrooms for the season provided they follow all terms and conditions in our 2020 Mushroom Guide.
Properly identifying mushrooms and determining whether they are edible is your responsibility. Guidebooks can help you identify mushrooms. Also libraries, county extension offices, and mycological societies are good sources of information.
Mushrooms must be cut at ground level to reduce impacts to the fungus and must be cut in half lengthwise at the time of collection. Raking, digging, and other ground disturbances are not allowed. Follow the rule of thumb and collect no mushrooms smaller than an average adult thumb. Mushrooms gathered in wilderness can only be collected for use while in the wilderness.
This program only refers to the 2020 Mushroom Season on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, for information about neighboring forests, go to their respective websites or search by state and forest name at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/. Permits and approvals for other surface uses/activities such as access improvements and mining-related projects are still required in advance.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest typically issues about 20 permits per year, but last year issued 80.
Maps of recent fire areas available at: Helena-Lewis and Clark NF Mushroom Opportunity Map.
More information at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/hlcnf/passes-permits/forestproducts
To learn more about the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest visit: www.fs.usda.gov/main/hlcnf.
Online courses for hunter, bowhunter education students
The COVID-19 pandemic is changing so many parts of life in Montana this year – hunter and bowhunter education is no different. In response to social distancing requirements and restrictions on group gatherings, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is turning to online courses for all students this year only.
The online courses and mandatory field days have been available to adults for a tuition fee of $25 for hunter education and $30 for bowhunter education. The in-person courses have always been, and will remain, free. However, since the in-person options aren’t feasible under Phases 1 and 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock’s Reopening the Big Sky plan, FWP will cover the online tuition fees for all Montana residents until the state reaches Phase 3 of the plan and in-person hunter and bowhunter education courses are available once again.
The online courses will be available May 12 to Montana residents who are at least the age of 12 by Jan. 16, 2021.
The online courses, which are developed and administered by the outdoor education company Kalkomey, include text, videos and interactive scenarios to engage students. Students will need to pass a final test to qualify for a certificate.
When the state moves to Phase 2, there may be additional options for hunter and bowhunter education.
In Phase 3 FWP will discontinue the online only option and again offer traditional in-person classroom courses.
FWP has also added a new virtual field course component to the online curriculum for Hunter Education students.
To take the online hunter or bowhunter education course, students can register at http://fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter/.
At this time, students aged 10 and 11 (under age 12 before Jan. 16, 2021) will not have an option for an online class. Those students can hunt as an apprentice this year and/or take a course when traditional classes are offered again in Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening. To learn how to sign up for the hunter apprentice program, go to: fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licenses/all/apprenticeHunter/default.html.
If there are any questions, please call your local FWP office or 406-444-9947.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!