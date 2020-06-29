Helena, Manhattan anglers battle tough conditions for Canyon Ferry Walleye Festival win

“It was a tough year – the weather really didn’t want to cooperate,” Visser said.

They switched to trolling and managed to pick up three walleyes, which left them uncertain where they might place.

“Saturday fished well for us – we caught a lot of fish and were able to find a few bigger ones,” Fredrick said. “Sunday it was a whole different ballgame with the storms and water and huge waves. It was very limiting on what you can do so you just fought it out.

“I think we both probably decided we weren’t in first place with only three fish but luckily the teams that were close to us struggled too.”

Believing that first place may have slipped away, it wasn’t until the duo weighed in that they learned their total weight of 21.54 pounds was enough to edge out the second-place team of Marty McLean and Caed Melone and about 2 pounds more than third-place finishers Brian Clausen and John Steeples.

“You think about winning but I never went in dreaming we’d win it,” Fredrick said. “Then being in first place sitting on that huge lead and then the emotional roller coaster feeling it slip away and then win at the end, it still kind of seemed surreal to me.”