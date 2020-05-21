Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest releases draft forest plan

Still, the Montana Wilderness Association had a mixed response to the draft plan. The acreage is down from about 213,000 acres of recommended wilderness proposed in earlier analysis for the plan, excluding proposals in the Elkhorns and the Little Belts and shrinking recommended wilderness in the Big Belts.

“We’re pleased the Forest Service has recognized the importance of conserving the wildest areas along the continental divide and in the Big Snowies,” Conservation Director Amy Robinson said in a statement. “We are, however, disappointed to see little protection for remote areas along the Smith River, Middle Fork Judith, and in the Elkhorns, places that provide clean water to multiple communities, enable fish and wildlife to thrive, and offer us the solace we need now more than ever for our wellbeing.”

Avey says that recommended wilderness was perhaps the most commented issue during the public process, both those for and against. The final decisions were based on where the Forest Service saw “overwhelming” support for protecting certain areas and also the configurations of those areas, he said.

The plan also recommends protections for 45 rivers or streams as wild and scenic.