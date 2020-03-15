Helena-area timber sale latest in state and federal partnership

The state of Montana will contract and manage a new timber sale and fuels reduction project near Helena under a program that both state and federal officials believe will play an increasing role in forest management in the future.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest signed an agreement recently with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation under the “Good Neighbor Authority” authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill. The authority allows the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management to enter into an agreement with states to carry out timber and other projects on federal lands. The states handle the business of contracting and managing projects and also collect any revenues that come with the sale of timber.
State and federal authorities came to a Good Neighbor Authority agreement on Brooklyn Bridge Sale south of Unionville, which is a portion of the Ten Mile-South Helena Project near Helena and just one of several timber and fuels reduction components slated for the coming years. It is the second project under the authority on the Helena-Lewis and Clark following a relatively small project at the Jumping Creek Campground near White Suphur Springs. In Montana, DNRC has 16 Good Neighbor Authority projects completed or underway with dozens more in the planning phase.
“We’ve had a long and fruitful relationship with DNRC from a cooperative fire perspective,” said Bill Avey, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest supervisor. “One thing made the Brooklyn Bridge sale attractive for us to offer and DNRC to do is that much of that sale area aligns with an area they already have fire protection for. That whole Ten Mile-South Helena is about fuels reduction work, about mitigating the effect of a high-intensity fire, getting back into some resilient forest health.”
The Forest Service approved the project in 2018 and plans to implement it over the next 15 years. It calls for thinning, logging and burning on more than 17,500 acres within a 60,000-acre project area that includes a major source of water for the city. The agency has pushed the project as fire protection for Helena and outlying areas by creating breaks in forests where they believe firefighters may be safely deployed.
While the Ten Mile-South Helena Project has its share of support from entities including the state, county and city of Helena, a pair of lawsuits have also been filed challenging different aspects. One lawsuit challenges logging within inventoried roadless areas and the other challenges the project as a whole, with the latter citing wildlife concerns and the limited efficacy of logging and thinning at mitigating wildfire.
Last year a judge refused to temporarily halt the project and the Forest Service has chosen to proceed outside of the roadless areas.
With the project underway, DNRC entered the equation. Funding through the state program Forests in Focus 2.0, which seeks to increase and expedite forestry work on state and federal lands, and work under the Good Neighbor Authority has helped the Forest Service, Avey said, in managing forest across ownerships.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think for one thing, and again going back and looking at the Forest in Focus 2.0, is the need to be managing our forests in a holistic manner,” he said. “That’s really what shared stewardship is about. The larger concept for me is it’s really a situation that allows us to do more on the landscape than we can do separately.”
Although the Forest Service and DNRC have worked together in the past under shared stewardship agreements, both federal and state officials believe the 2018 Good Neighbor Authority has streamlined the process. The state uses its contracting procedures which tend to be faster than the federal process, but the projects do remain under the purview of federal law.
“Primarily at the project level they’re following state rules as far as contracting, but all federal laws are applicable,” said Dan Hottle, spokesman for the Forest Service regional office in Missoula. “But it’s a collaborative process with multiple funding streams with Forest Service agency funds, state funds, industry funds, so it’s pretty diverse.”
Hottle and others with the Forest Service expect projects under the Good Neighbor Authority to become an increasing “tool in the toolbox” as both state and federal agencies have stated their goal of increasing the size and pace of forest projects.
“You look at the risk modeling and vegetative treatments that need to happen and we’re going to try to maximize that authority as much as possible,” he said.
DNRC has a total of 9.5 employees dedicated to working under the Good Neighbor Authority and Forests in Focus 2.0 including seven foresters working with all seven national forests in Montana.
“Essentially what we do is use our own staff and our own contracts on federal forest land and that has a number of benefits,” said Sonya Germann, DNRC state forester. “It adds capacity to the federal government and with everything we know about what we’re facing as far as forest health and fire risk, most issues are occurring on federal lands just because of the sheer amount of ownership.”
Germann says DNRC is still in the learning stages with the program but agrees that the state’s involvement particularly with contracting should expedite work. Also important, she noted, is the any revenues from the sale of timber go back to an account with the state to pay for its staff that work specifically on federal lands.
“It’s been going really well so far and the Forest Service and BLM are as committed as we are,” she said. “It’s a very strong partnership and we’re doing better cross-boundary forest management because of that.”
Revenue coming from Good Neighbor Authority projects depends on the type. Many federal timber sales are a net loss in terms of costs versus revenue, so the state is looking for revenue generating projects but also working on projects that expend revenue based on the necessity of the work, Germann said.
“We totally want to build up the account so that we can do that work going forward and with additional program revenue we can do additional work,” she said. “There’s always more work to do and in some cases, not enough resources to do it. Our goal is to make this a sustainable program as we try to intentionally grow and learn with this authority to be successful.”
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin