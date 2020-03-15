Helena-area timber sale latest in state and federal partnership

Hottle and others with the Forest Service expect projects under the Good Neighbor Authority to become an increasing “tool in the toolbox” as both state and federal agencies have stated their goal of increasing the size and pace of forest projects.

“You look at the risk modeling and vegetative treatments that need to happen and we’re going to try to maximize that authority as much as possible,” he said.

DNRC has a total of 9.5 employees dedicated to working under the Good Neighbor Authority and Forests in Focus 2.0 including seven foresters working with all seven national forests in Montana.

“Essentially what we do is use our own staff and our own contracts on federal forest land and that has a number of benefits,” said Sonya Germann, DNRC state forester. “It adds capacity to the federal government and with everything we know about what we’re facing as far as forest health and fire risk, most issues are occurring on federal lands just because of the sheer amount of ownership.”