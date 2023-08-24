Fishing restrictions lifted on most rivers

Effective Aug. 22, all fishing restrictions and closures on rivers in Montana were lifted, with the exception of hoot owl restrictions on the Madison River and Sun River.

Hoot owl fishing restrictions prohibit fishing each day between 2 p.m. and midnight.

On the Madison River, hoot owl restrictions are in effect from the confluence with the Jefferson River to the Warm Springs Fishing Access Site.

On the Sun River, hoot owl restrictions are in effect from the mouth of Muddy Creek to the Highway 287 Bridge.

Angling restrictions are implemented based on several considerations: stream flow, water temperatures, angling pressure and other angling restrictions in the area that may divert use to waterways where circumstances are increasing stress on the fishery.

For current information on restrictions and closures, go to https://bit.ly/44lNZJh.

Be on lookout for sharp-tailed grouse

FWP biologists, with the help of conservation groups and private landowners, relocated about 97 sharp-tailed grouse from eastern Montana to western Montana in 2021 and 2022, plus 144 more grouse this spring.

Birds were released in the lower Bitterroot Valley near Florence, in the Flint Creek Valley near Drummond, and in the upper Blackfoot Valley near Helmville.

Prior to these relocations, the last sharp-tail documented in western Montana was in 2000. The relocations were a result of a decade of planning of how to bring this species back to a region where it was previously common.

Upland game bird season opens Sept. 1, and FWP wants bird hunters to be aware that they could encounter a sharp-tailed grouse in western Montana so to be extra careful with identifying birds. Hunting for sharp-tailed grouse has been closed west of the Continental Divide for decades. Find out more and about how to identify grouse online at https://bit.ly/3OLmyTK.

Some of the relocated birds have radio transmitters, and FWP biologists are tracking their movements and using the information to help make plans for future releases over the next decade. Not all birds have transmitters, so reports of sightings can also help wildlife staff. If you are fairly confident that you encountered a sharp-tailed grouse in western Montana, report sightings to FWP’s project supervisor, Chris Hammond, at chammond@mt.gov.

There will likely continue to be increased chances for sharp-tailed grouse sightings over time as these relocated birds move into new areas, so hunters and others should keep a careful lookout.

Wetland council seeks members

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Wetland Protection Advisory Council is seeking people interested in migratory game birds, wetland habitat or waterfowl hunting.

The WPAC oversees FWP’s Migratory Bird Wetland Program, which is tasked with the protection, conservation and development of wetlands in Montana. Funding for the program comes from the sale of state migratory game bird hunting licenses.

The WPAC advises FWP on strategies for wetland conservation and reviews each project proposal that is submitted to the program. WPAC members will evaluate the merits of the proposals and advise FWP on whether to proceed with funding. WPAC members are also helpful in providing recommendations for improvement to project proposals.

Members are sought for Region 1 and Region 6. WPAC includes members who represent each of the seven FWP administrative regions and must include Montanans who are migratory game bird hunters, non-consumptive users of wildlife and in the agricultural industry.

Council members will be appointed by FWP Director Dustin Temple and will participate in up to two meetings a year. Term lengths are four- or six-year commitments.

To apply, visit the WPAC webpage. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 12. The next council meeting will be held in Helena on Oct. 5.

For more information, call Heather Harris at 406-230-1839, or send an email to heharris@mt.gov.

Comment sought for fisheries plan

A new draft comprehensive statewide fisheries management plan is now out for public comment.

The plan outlines the six main fisheries programs at FWP, including aquatic habitat; aquatic invasive species and fish health; fish propagation, allocation and distribution; fish management tools and techniques; youth and family fishing; and species management.

The plan also proposes fisheries management direction for 40 drainages in Montana. Each drainage section of the draft plan includes a map, fisheries management information, and special management issues, among other things. FWP’s fisheries management philosophy is focused on wild fish management, meaning that fisheries are sustained through wild fish reproduction as much as possible.

This management philosophy takes a comprehensive approach to fisheries management requiring adequate water quality, complex and connected habitat, protection from pathogens and invasive species, angler management, and stocking of quality and appropriate fish species only where and when necessary.

The first statewide fisheries management plan was implemented in 2013. This is the third edition of the plan. The plan will be updated every four years with extensive input from the public.

Public comment will be taken until Sept. 25.

To view and comment, go to https://bit.ly/3snQuxx.