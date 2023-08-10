Forest Service honors Mann Gulch smokejumpers
The U.S. Forest Service on Aug. 5 took time to remember the 12 smokejumpers and local fire guard who lost their lives in the Mann Gulch Fire of 1949.
The Mann Gulch Fire was officially reported around noon Aug. 5, in an area on the Helena National Forest northeast of Helena.
The Forest Service dispatched 15 smokejumpers from Missoula to the remote area. The smokejumpers were part of a relatively new Forest Service program, with the first operational jumps having been made nine years earlier in 1940. the Forest Service noted in a Facebook posting by the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
They landed at Mann Gulch about a half-mile away from the fire. There they met James O. Harrison, a fire guard from the nearby Meriwether Canyon Campground. Ironically, Harrison had quit the smokejumpers the year before because of the danger. As the men headed down the gulch toward the Missouri River, high winds caused the fire to suddenly expand, cutting off the men's route and forcing them back uphill. Later studies estimated that the fire covered 3,000 acres in 10 minutes during this blow-up stage.
To escape the advancing fire, now less than 100 yards away, crew foreman R. Wagner "Wag" Dodge ordered the men to drop their equipment and run back up the steep, rocky hillside.
As the men retreated, Dodge stopped to set a small escape fire, creating a burned-over area that the fire would bypass. He directed the group toward this safe area, but due to confusion the rest of the men continued up the hill. As the massive fire overtook the group, two of the smokejumpers, Walter B. Rumsey and Robert W. Sallee, were able to find shelter by climbing inside a small crevice in the canyon's rock wall. Of the 16 men on site, Dodge, Rumsey, and Sallee would end up as the only survivors.
The events of Mann Gulch greatly influenced the future of wildfire suppression and fire research.
The Forest Service designed new training techniques and implemented more safety measures for its firefighters. The agency also increased emphasis on fire research and the science of fire behavior, developing new firefighting techniques and equipment in the hopes of never repeating the tragic events of Aug. 5, 1949.
People are also reading…
Antelope drawing results now available
The drawing for antelope licenses is complete.
There are a few ways to get your drawing results.
Visit fwp.mt.gov, click on MyFWP Login in the upper righthand corner, then click on “Lookup Draw Results, Register for Lists” tab on the left-hand menu, or login to your MyFWP account. You may also sign up for an account at fwp.mt.gov/MyFWP. Applicants may also call any FWP Regional office or the licensing office at 406-444-2950.
Most FWP offices with license sales are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Work planned for Duck Creek Road
The Townsend Ranger District will soon be bringing in a contractor to stabilize the roadbed and replace priority culverts along Duck Creek Road.
“During the Woods Creek Fire, many of the culverts that supported water flow under the roadbed were damaged,” District Ranger Aaron Webber said in a news release. “This project will help to restore their function and stabilize the road.”
Road work and culvert replacement will require closure of the road for about two weeks and work is expected to begin around mid to late August. From Highway 284, the pipe replacement is 10.3 miles up Duck Creek Road. Nearly 1.3 miles of road will have to be closed from milepost 9.7 to 11. The closure may last until early September.
Once the dates of the closure are finalized, the closure order and map will be available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/hlcnf under “alerts and notices.” Continue to follow on Facebook @HLCNF and Twitter @LewisandClarkNF for the latest updates or call the Townsend Ranger District at 406-266-3425.
Mountain lion committee to meet in Anaconda
ANACONDA – The new West-central Lion Ecoregional Population Objective Committee is convening for the first time on Aug 15-16 to discuss the management of mountain lions in west-central Montana.
The committee will meet in Anaconda at Pintler’s Portal (218 W. Park St) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The meeting will also be livestreamed and recorded.
The public is invited to participate in the meeting in person or online. To join online, see the meeting details online at: fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/wc-mountain-lion-workgroup. A time for public comments is scheduled for Aug 16 at noon, but the exact time may vary.
This committee consists of 13 citizens representing a broad spectrum of mountain lion stakeholders who reside within or close to the west-central Montana ecoregion. The committee will meet this month and again in October to deliberate and make recommendations that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks can carry forward to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The committee will work with FWP to define a planning strategy to manage the west-central mountain lion ecoregional population for sustainability at a target level that maximizes public satisfaction related to lion hunter opportunity, lion conflict and ungulate population trends.
The committee will specifically focus on developing recommendations regarding:
- Target population trend (increase, decrease, stable)
- Degree of ecoregional population size change (% up or % down)
- Lion Management Unit (LMU) emphasis (e.g., older-age class harvest, conflict reduction, aid ungulates, more opportunity or others)
The committee is not charged with recommending season structures, license types or specific allocation of quotas among Lion Management Units (LMUs).
In 2019, the Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted the Montana Mountain Lion Monitoring and Management Strategy. This strategy outlines the scientific basis for conserving, monitoring, and managing harvest of mountain lions in Montana. An integral part of implementing this new strategy is the formulation of a committee in each of the three western ecoregions.
For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/wc-mountain-lion-workgroup.
Celebrate enhanced accessibility at Lake Elmo
BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Montana State Parks Foundation are hosting an event at Lake Elmo State Park to celebrate enhanced accessibility on Friday, Aug. 11.
With Gov. Greg Gianforte and community partners, FWP and the foundation will introduce Lake Elmo’s new Action Trackchair, an all-terrain wheelchair designed to empower individuals of all abilities to explore the Billings state park. This all-terrain wheelchair is now available free of charge for the public to use.
The event will take place at the Lake Elmo boat ramp pavilion from 4 to 6 p.m., with the formal program beginning at 4:30 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to attend to help us celebrate this exciting addition to Lake Elmo.
The Action Trackchair was purchased through grant funding from the Montana State Parks Foundation, the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation’s Quality of Life Grant Program and Hydro Flask’s Parks for All Grant Program. Lake Elmo’s Action Trackchair is the second of its kind available at a Montana state park. Lone Pine State Park near Kalispell also offers a reservable chair for the public to use free of charge.
To reserve the Action Trackchair, call the Lake Elmo State Park manager at 406-422-2277 or the Region 5 front office at 406-247-2940. Anyone with a disability that limits them from using the primary Lake Elmo trail system can reserve the trackchair. Proof of disability documentation is required. Users need to be accompanied by a non-disabled person when using the chair.