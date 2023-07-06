State unveils new conservation license

Working with the 68th Legislature, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation simplified licensing requirements on state lands as part of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Red Tape Relief Task Force.

The two agencies consolidated the Conservation License and State Lands Recreational Use License into one annual Conservation License, supporting the maintenance of places like fishing access sites (FAS) and wildlife management areas (WMA). On Montana school trust lands, Conservation License sales will help fund Montana schools and other state institutions.

As of July 1, Montanans who access state lands must have a Conservation License. Hunters, trappers and anglers in Montana who have purchased licenses and tags this year already possess this license.

“Fishing access sites and wildlife management areas represent some of the most amazing outdoor recreation opportunities we have in Montana. Access to all these sites for a small annual fee is a tremendous bargain,” Montana FWP Director Dustin Temple said in a news release. “By requiring an annual Conservation License for everyone 12 and older who uses these sites, we’re ensuring the cost of maintenance is shared by all users, not just hunters, anglers, and trappers.”

Increased use on FAS and WMA sites has led to increased maintenance costs. Much of the increased use is from people who come to these sites to enjoy outdoor recreation, not necessarily to hunt, fish or trap. With the requirement of a Conservation License for everyone, that cost of maintenance is shared by all users.

On Montana state trust lands, the Conservation License replaces the required State Lands Recreational Use License for general recreation on legally accessible state trust lands that are not otherwise closed or restricted. Recreational use fees are part of the revenue generated from state trust lands and help fund Montana schools and other state institutions.

“Conservation License purchases help fund Montana schools,” said Montana DNRC Director Amanda Kaster. “State trust lands are working lands and now it is even easier for residents and visitors alike who recreate on state-managed lands to do their part to support the education of Montana’s students.”

Hunters, anglers, and trappers are already required to purchase a Conservation License along with their hunting and fishing licenses from FWP. However, for those people who enjoy recreation on any of Montana’s more than 330 FAS and 77 WMA sites, wildlife habitat protection areas, or legally accessible state trust lands, and don’t already buy a hunting or fishing license, they will need to have a Conservation License to access those lands.

These licenses, which cost $8 for residents, $4 for resident youth ages 12 to 17 and seniors 62 and older, and $10 for nonresidents can be purchased at any FWP office or online at ols.fwp.mt.gov/.

A Special Recreation Use License is still required for trapping, commercial or concentrated recreation, outfitting, or special events on state trust land. Information on access and licensing for special recreation on state trust land is available at dnrc.mt.gov/recreation.

Montana State Parks do not require a Conservation License.

Don't drink and drive a boat

Boating under the influence, or BUI, is dangerous and illegal. In Montana it is unlawful to operate or be in actual physical control of a motorboat, personal watercraft, sailboat, water skis, surfboard or similar watercraft while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the use of alcohol is involved in about a third of all recreational boating fatalities. Boating, fishing and other water sports are fun in their own right. Alcohol can turn a great day on the water into the tragedy of a lifetime.

Play it smart and don’t drink and boat.

Look out for newborn elk

In Montana, elk calves are born in June.

To ensure visitor safety and a healthy elk population, roads and trails in critical habitat areas open for the summer on July 1. When it is time to calve, the mothers will go off into grassy or brush areas away from the herd. Usually calves will join the herd at 2 weeks old which will offer them protection, but until then they are very vulnerable.

Seasonal road closure information can be found on the Motor Vehicle Use Maps, available for free at any Forest Service office or on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/hlcnf/maps-pubs

FWP seeks comment on OHV proposals

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on proposed 2023 Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) grant proposals. Public comments will be accepted through Friday, July 14, at 5 p.m.

The OHV program received 12 grant requests and proposes to award $500,000. The program receives funding through OHV/motorbike registrations, gas tax and the Summer Motorized Trail Pass revenues.

Montana’s Off-Highway Vehicle Program supports projects such as trail maintenance, signs, trail stewards, ethics education, noxious weed control, safety and mapping efforts. Grant awards are allocated by FWP with recommendations from the citizen-based Off-Highway Vehicle Advisory Committee (OHVAC).

The public is invited to comment on the funding requests. To submit comments online and see a summary list of the 2023 OHV grant application funding requests, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/off-highway-vehicle.

The public can also email comments to fwpohv@mt.gov or send them to Montana FWP, Attn: Seth McArthur, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.

Full grant applications are available by request in the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division office at FWP headquarters at 1420 E. 6th Ave. in Helena, Montana 59620.

Be bear aware if trouble's bruin

Bears can be found throughout Montana. In recent years, grizzly bear populations have expanded. If planning a trip outdoors, be sure to review these precautionary steps to “Be Bear Aware”:

Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.

Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.

Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks and partly consumed animal carcasses.

Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility is limited. This can be the key to avoiding encounters. Most bears will avoid humans when they know humans are present.

Don't approach a bear.

If you are camping in bear country, follow these guidelines:

Camp away from areas where you see signs of bears.

Keep a clean camp at all times. Keep tents free of food and anything with a scent.

Follow all food storage regulations. Contact the applicable land management agency to learn what food storage rules apply where you’re recreating. Hang all food, trash and other odorous items well away from camp and at least 10 feet above ground and 4 feet from any vertical support, or store in a bear-resistant container. Livestock feed attracts bears and should be treated the same as human food.

Anglers should follow these tips:

Don’t clean fish in camp or on picnic tables.

Clean fish close to the water, and then sink the entrails in deep water so they don’t attract bears.

Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet Aug. 17

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on several proposals slated to go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in August. Comment is open through July 24.

The commission will make a final decision on these proposals at its meeting on Aug. 17.

Fall 2023–winter 2024 furbearer and wolf trapping and hunting seasons and quotas

Mountain lion season structure and quotas for fall 2023 – winter 2024

Beckman Wildlife Management Area (WMA) grazing lease renewal

Blackleaf WMA Grazing Lease Renewal

City of Geraldine Urban Deer Management Plan

Property acquisition for a new Havre field office

Town of Philipsburg Urban Deer Management Plan

Future Fisheries Improvement Program (FFIP) projects, summer 2023 funding cycle

Nongame wildlife account workplan for fiscal year 2024

Grizzly bear ARM rule

Wolf ARM rule

Selection of organizations to auction 2024 moose, sheep, goat, mule deer and elk licenses

To comment and for more information on these proposals, go online to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission/august-2023-meeting.