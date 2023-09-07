Governor proclaims September Bear Aware Month

As grizzly bear populations and distribution increase across Montana, it’s more important than ever to be bear aware.

Currently, grizzly bears can be found in all of Montana west of Billings. To encourage residents and nonresidents to be vigilant about the presence of bears, Gov. Greg Gianforte proclaimed September as Bear Aware Month, and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host several education events and opportunities that will feature fun activities, prizes and giveaways, such as stickers and can koozies.

These events include:

Sept. 26, Helena, Montana WILD

Sept. 27, Butte, Montana Tech

For more details about these and other events and activities, visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware.

Grizzly bear numbers continue to increase, and grizzlies are becoming more widespread in Montana, increasing the likelihood that residents and recreationists will encounter them in more places each year. Bears also become more active in late summer and fall as they spend more time eating in preparation for hibernation.

There are four grizzly recovery zones partially or completely within Montana:

The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (in parts of southwestern Montana, northwestern Wyoming and eastern Idaho

The Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (in northwestern Montana)

The Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem (in portions of northwestern Montana and northern Idaho)

The Bitterroot Ecosystem (in western Montana and northern Idaho).

In the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which covers parts of southwestern Montana, northwestern Wyoming and eastern Idaho, the grizzly bear population has increased from fewer than 200 bears in 1980 to approximately 1,000 and has reached population recovery goals. In the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, grizzly bear population has increased from fewer than 400 bears in 1975 to approximately 1,100 and has reached population recovery goals. The Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem, with an estimated 55 bears, and the Bitterroot Ecosystem, with no known bears, have not yet met population recovery goals.

“Grizzly bear recovery in the Greater Yellowstone Area and Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem is a major conservation success story,” said FWP Director Dustin Temple. “Working with the public and landowners to avoid conflict is a top priority and an critical part of bear management in Montana.”

Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Management authority for grizzlies rests with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, working closely in Montana with FWP, the Forest Service, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Geological Survey, Wildlife Services and Native American tribes. This collaboration happens through the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee.

Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with such conflicts. Here are some precautions to help residents, recreationists and people who work outdoors avoid negative bear encounters:

Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants put away in a secure building or certified bear-resistant container. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.

Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.

Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

Travel in groups whenever possible and make casual noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Leave the area when it is safe to do so.

For more information and resources on bear safety, visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Partial closure of Marshall Creek WMA lifted

SEELEY LAKE – A partial closure of the Marshall Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is no longer in effect.

Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks issued a temporary closure on July 24 of a portion of the Marshall Creek WMA, located northwest of the town of Seeley Lake. The closure was initiated at the recommendation from the Colt fire incident management team in the interest of public and firefighter safety.

The Colt fire is now over 90% contained and management teams are actively working on fire suppression repair. Hunters and other recreationists should be aware that work on the fire may be taking place within the Marshall Creek WMA. These activities may involve machinery and fire personnel as crews work to wrap up this incident. This work could potentially impact recreational activities.

Closures remain in place on some non-FWP lands surrounding the fire perimeter. If you’re hunting or recreating in the area, please take time to learn about and understand the closures in place. Stay informed about area and road closures by visiting: https://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo.

For the latest restrictions and closures on FWP-managed lands and waterbodies, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

FWP seeks student for Future Fisheries citizen review panel

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking a current high school student to fill a two-year term on the Future Fisheries citizen review panel.

FWP’s Future Fisheries Improvement Program grants approximately $1 million annually for projects to improve and restore Montana’s wild fish habitats. The 14-member citizen review panel meets twice a year to review proposals and recommend projects to the Fish and Wildlife Commission for funding.

Review panel members are appointed by the governor, or his representative, and must represent a variety of interests including: conservation districts, commercial agriculture, irrigated agriculture, silviculture, fisheries restoration, Montana anglers, members of the Montana House of Representatives and Senate, high school students, mining reclamation, fisheries, and one ex-officio member from the Montana Department of Transportation.

The commitment includes biannual proposal review and meeting attendance in mid-June and mid-December. This is a volunteer position, but travel and per diem is provided.

For more information, contact Michelle McGree at 444-2432 or FWPFFIP@mt.gov, or visit the website svc.mt.gov/gov/boards/ and use the dropdown for the Future Fisheries Review Panel. Applications are located at svc.mt.gov/gov/boards/apply.aspx and the position is open until filled.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Future Fisheries improvement projects approved

Westslope cutthroat trout and Arctic grayling passage will be improved in the Mount Haggin Wildlife Area when four culverts are removed or replaced in the French Creek watershed. A landowner’s streambank on the Musselshell River will be stabilized with natural materials to stop erosion while also creating fish habitat. These projects are two of eight that recently received funding by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission through the Future Fisheries Improvement Program (FFIP). Approximately $427,500 in funding was approved to improve Montana fisheries.

The fisheries improvements include restoration of streams to a natural condition, stream habitat installation, restoring and stabilizing streambanks, improving fish passage through culvert removal or replacement, keeping fish out of irrigation diversions and more. Projects will help both native and non-native fish, including Arctic grayling, bull trout, westslope cutthroat trout, Yellowstone cutthroat trout, brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout, blue sucker, sauger and Northern redbelly dace.

This year's funding was matched by $1.2 million from outside sources. Landowners, watershed organizations, conservation districts, federal agencies and nonprofits submitted a total of eight proposed projects. The approved projects are located across Montana, including three that are west and five that are east of the Continental Divide.

Applications for the FFIP winter-cycle grants are due Nov. 15 to FWP's Fish Habitat Bureau. Application forms are available on FWP’s website, fwp.mt.gov/FFIP or at FWP offices.

Any individual or group with a project designed to restore or enhance habitat for wild or native fish may apply for FFIP funding. Applicants are encouraged to work with local FWP fisheries biologists. Landowners and other project partners usually share project costs, extending FFIP dollars.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks