FWP to hold 1st-ever Women’s Warden Workshop

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Law Enforcement Division will hold its first-ever Women’s Warden Workshop on Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Montana WILD in Helena.

The workshop is open to anyone 16 years or older who is interested in becoming a warden.

Topics include:

A day in the life of a warden

How to become a warden

Opportunities to meet FWP’s female wardens

Case presentations

Mock investigations

Ride-along opportunities

Space is limited. Be sure to reserve a spot by emailing Sgt. Shelley at brjohnson@mt.gov.

For more information about the division, go to fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/enforcement.

— Montana Fish,

Wildlife & Parks

Bicyclists, hikers get rare treat at Cochrane Dam

Bicyclists and hikers will have a unique chance to access and cross over the Missouri River at Cochrane Dam on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The dam is normally closed to public access, but Northwestern Energy and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are working together to provide this special opportunity to the public to experience the trails along both sides of the Missouri River near Great Falls.

Normally only available as an out-and-back hike or ride, opening the dam for public access will allow trail users to make a loop and hike or ride both sides of the river on the same trip.

The River’s Edge Trail from the North Shore to the South Shore (or vice versa) can be used to reach Cochrane Dam, and once there, visitors may hike or walk their bike across the dam. Park staff and volunteers will be present on the dam during the event, and signage will be out around the trails to help direct visitors.

Participants should expect at least a 5-mile hike or ride and be prepared with proper footwear and plenty of drinking water. Keep in mind that there is little to no shade anywhere along the trail, and this is rattlesnake country. Participants should arrange a shuttle or park a vehicle at their ending location. Park staff will not provide a shuttle service.

All trail users should expect to encounter heavier than normal traffic during this event, and bicyclists should control their speed, yield to all, stay to the right except when passing, and ring a bell or call out before passing. A few areas of the trail are rated more difficult and riders should plan accordingly.

For more information contact the Giant Springs ranger station at 406-727-1212.

— Montana Fish,

Wildlife & Parks

Duck Creek Road work moves to Sept. 6

The Townsend Ranger District will soon be bringing in a contractor to stabilize the roadbed and replace culverts along Duck Creek Road in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

The closure will take place for a culvert replacement between milepost 9.7-11 from Sept. 6-15. Due to a delay in obtaining the necessary supplies for this project, work needed to be pushed out from its original timeframe of mid to late August.

During the Woods Creek Fire, many of the culverts that supported water flow under the roadbed were damaged, District Ranger Aaron Webber said. The project will help to restore their function and stabilize the road.”

The closure order and map will be posted at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/hlcnf under “alerts and notices.”

For more information, call the Townsend Ranger District at (406) 266-3425.

— US Forest Service

First Peoples State Park switching to winter hours

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will switch to winter operating hours beginning Sept. 11.

From Sept. 11 through April 8, the visitor center and park entrance gates will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12—4 p.m. The visitor center and gates will be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and on state and federal holidays.

Year-round walk-in access to the park is allowed from sunrise to sunset. Walk-in parking is available outside the upper area gates and the north trailhead. The gates at the top of the jump may be closed during deep snow events.

For information on upcoming park events, please visit the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park’s Facebook page, contact Clark Carlson-Thompson, Park Manager, 406-866-2217, or visit http://stateparks.mt.gov/first-peoples-buffalo-jump

— Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Fishing access sites reopen after flood damage

BILLINGS – Arapooish and Swinging Bridge fishing access sites (FASes) have been reopened for full public access. Damages from flooding this year and in 2022 caused Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to restrict access and close these sites. Restoration and maintenance work has been completed to allow FWP to fully reopen both sites to the public.

Arapooish FAS, locally know as Koyama’s Pond, on the Bighorn River had been closed to motorized access since June 23. The entrance road to this site has become narrower at a culvert crossing and visitors are advised to use caution when driving into and out of the site. Cones are in place to mark the area. FWP has plans to replace the culvert and repair the road at this section.

Swinging Bridge FAS on the Stillwater River had been closed to all public use since June 16, 2022. Visitors are advised the camping area has been rearranged and the raft launch has moved to the south end of the site.

With the opening of these sites, all FWP properties in Region 5 are open. For information on current FWP restrictions and closures across the state, visit: myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/allRestrictions.

— Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Pheasants Forever, FWP hosting youth hunt

BILLINGS – The Yellowstone Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever is hosting a free youth pheasant hunt on Saturday, Sept. 9, at a private shooting preserve near Billings. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be at the event with hunting and access information and giveaways. The event is open to hunters aged 15 and younger who have successfully completed hunter education and have a valid Montana upland bird license.

This is the 29th annual youth pheasant hunt sponsored by the local Pheasants Forever chapter.

“This event is a great, safe way to introduce young people to the lifelong sport of hunting, especially upland bird hunting,” said Chad Hanson, president of the Yellowstone Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever. “It’s a special experience to be there when a new hunter shoots their first bird.”

Youth hunters will split into groups of two hunters for each time slot, beginning at 9 a.m. Each youth hunter will be accompanied in the field by a mentor to ensure safe hunting practices, a trained bird dog and dog handler. A free lunch will be provided to participants after the hunt.

Youth hunters will have another opportunity to waterfowl and pheasant hunt on public lands during the Youth Waterfowl and Pheasant Weekend, Sept. 23-24, before the season opens for all hunters.

For more information and to sign up for the event, contact Chad Hanson at 406-860-5145.

For more information on special youth hunting opportunities in Montana, visit: fwp.mt.gov/hunt/youth.

— Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks