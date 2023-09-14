Glacier to host annual hawk watch program

Glacier National Park will host its annual Mount Brown Hawk Watch Program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 near Lake McDonald Lodge.

The event will begin at the Golden Eagle interpretive sign near Jammer Joe’s restaurant parking lot in the Lake McDonald Lodge area; snacks and hot beverages will be provided.

Park biologists and volunteers will teach participants how to identify and count migrating raptors and answer questions and discuss why Glacier started the Mount Brown Hawk Watch Program.

Educators from Montana Wild Wings Recovery Center will also be on-site with live raptors from 12 to 2 p.m. to provide close-up looks at some of the raptor species that migrate past Mount Brown.

Counting migrating raptors will resume from 2-3 p.m. Participants should bring their own binoculars and be prepared to count Golden Eagles on their annual migration south past Mount Brown. Attendees need not stay for the entire program.

Throughout September and October, volunteers can also choose to hike on their own to an observation point and count migrating raptors just below Mount Brown fire lookout.

Those interested should email the Glacier Citizen Science Office, GLAC_citizen_science@nps.gov, for more details.

For more information about the Mount Brown Hawk Watch program, contact park staff via email at GLAC_citizen_science@nps.gov or call (406) 888-7986.

-- Glacier National Park

National forest seeks more workers

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said that #FireHire is underway and hopes to fill 37 permanent full-time fire positions across the forest.

Covering 17 counties and 2.8 million acres, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest averages 100-120 fires per year with 8,000-12,000 acres of active prescribed burning and fuels treatment work.

Position announcements close Sept. 29. Find them all on www.USAJOBS.gov.

-- Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

FWP taking comment on public land use rules

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is accepting public comment on a consolidated set of public use rules proposed for all FWP land, aimed at providing consistency for users across FWP sites.

At its meeting Aug. 22, the State Parks and Recreation Board approved FWP moving forward with the rule-making process for these public use rules. Public comment on the proposed rules will be taken from Sept. 8 to Oct. 10.

The public comment period opened when the notice was published in the Montana Administrative Register by the Montana secretary of state’s office.

A public hearing on the proposed rules will be held via Zoom on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Zoom meeting information is as follows:

Dial: +1 646 558 8656

Meeting ID: 898 5557 5756

Passcode: 496060

Comments will be accepted at the public hearing and by mail and email. Written comments can be sent to: Charlie Sperry, FWP, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, Montana, 59620-0701; or emailed to fwppublicuserules@mt.gov. Deadline for written comment is 5 p.m., Oct. 10.

State flexes mussels from Minnesota boats

So far this year, FWP and its partners have inspected more than 86,000 watercraft for aquatic invasive species.

Of those, 45 were mussel-fouled and more than 400 were found with aquatic weeds.

FWP and partner agencies, which include tribes, counties and conservation districts, operate more than 17 road-side watercraft inspection stations across the state. To find a watercraft inspection station or to learn more, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/aquatic-invasive-species or call the FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau at 406-444-2440.

In the last few weeks, the following was detected:

A ski boat recently purchased in Minnesota was intercepted with mussels at the Wibaux watercraft inspection station (operated by Garfield Conservation District). The boat was decontaminated, locked to the trailer and released to its final destination in Pend Oreille, Idaho. Idaho was notified to allow for follow-up.

The Wibaux station intercepted a wakeboard boat that was recently purchased in Minnesota with mussels in the sea strainer. The boat was decontaminated, locked to the trailer and authorities at Lake Tahoe, its destination, were notified for follow-up.

The Broadus inspection station (managed by the Powder River Conservation District) intercepted a recently purchased mussel fouled ski boat from Minnesota heading for Big Sky. Staff decontaminated the boat, locked it to the trailer and FWP staff followed up with the owner for a full decontamination.

No Eurasian watermilfoil has been found in Beaver Lake near Whitefish this season following three comprehensive surveys. Another follow-up survey will be conducted in October.

As the boating season winds down, inspection stations will be closing. The St. Xavier and Sula stations are now closed. Other stations will be closing in the coming weeks.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks