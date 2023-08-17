Grizzly bear euthanized in southern Park County

BOZEMAN -- A grizzly bear was euthanized Friday after a cattle depredation on private land in the Tom Miner Basin.

Following the depredation, Wildlife Services with the U.S. Department of Agriculture captured the bear on Aug. 10. The bear — a 20-year-old male — was identified as having been captured and relocated previously due to cattle depredations. It also had significant tooth decay. Bears in this condition will sometimes prey on cattle as an obtainable food source, especially if they have a history of conflicts with livestock.

Considering these factors, and in consultation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks euthanized the bear on Aug. 11.

This is the third management removal of grizzly bears in Montana’s portion of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Two male grizzly bears have been removed due to cattle depredations, and one female grizzly was removed recently after becoming food conditioned to unsecured attractants in Big Sky.

Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Management authority for grizzlies rests with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, working closely in Montana with FWP, the Forest Service, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Geological Survey, Wildlife Services and Native American tribes. This collaboration happens through the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee.

For more information and resources on bear safety, visit fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

History of Western fly fishing discussed

Jen Brown, an environmental historian focused on the history of fisheries, animals, conservation and natural resource policy, will present “The History of Western Fly Fishing in Five Flies" at 7 p.m. Sept. 14, in Norm Asbjornson Hall, Room 165, at Montana State University.

The event is part of the MSU Library Trout and Salmonid Lecture Series and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.

Brown is an associate professor of history at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She is the author of “Trout Culture: How Fly Fishing Forever Changed the Rocky Mountain West” and the writer and producer of The Gulf Podcast, which uses oral history to focus on the people and nature on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Brown has a bachelor’s degree in social science from the University of Montana-Western, a master’s degree in history from MSU and a doctorate in history from Washington State University.

Thanks to contributions from donors, the Sept. 14 event is free and open to the public.

Seating is limited and preregistration is encouraged. Guests can register online at www.montana.edu/calendar/events/46951 or by contacting Ann Vinciguerra at ann.vinciguerra@montana.edu or 406-994-6857.

For information on the MSU Library’s Trout and Salmonid Collection, visit lib.montana.edu/trout/.

-- Montana State University

Closure issued for culvert replacement near Jefferson Creek

NIEHART — The U.S. Forest Service has issued a closure order for a section of Forest Service Road 3328 near Jefferson Creek. The purpose of this order is to replace two culverts. One culvert is located on Jefferson Creek at the intersection of Forest Service Road 3328 and Forest Service Road 267. The second culvert is located near that junction on Forest Service Road 3328. The public will still be able to travel the entirety of Forest Service Road 267 as well as Forest Service Road 3328 from Highway 89 until the closure area near Forest Service Road 267.

“We are appreciative of the public’s patience while we replace these culverts,” said Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs District Ranger Helen Smith. “For public safety and to allow the construction crew to complete their work efficiently, it is necessary to close this area for a time. We will look forward to restoring public access once the work is complete.”

Forest Order # 01-15-07-23-20 closes Forest Service Road 3328 from the intersection of Forest Service Road 3328 and Forest Service Road 267 south and west for approximately 1 mile. This Order shall be in effect from 0800 on August 14, 2023 through 1700 on August 25, 2023 and again from 0800 on August 29, 2023 through 1700 on September 5, 2023. The Order will be in effect during these time periods, unless rescinded.

The closure order and map will be available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/hlcnf under “alerts and notices.” Continue to follow us at Facebook @HLCNF and Twitter @LewisandClarkNF for the latest updates or call the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Ranger District at (406) 547-3361.

-- Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Info sought on deer poached near Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE– Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information on a mule deer buck shot and left off the Old Stage Road, just west of Deer Lodge.

The buck was shot and left to waste sometime between late Wednesday, Aug. 9 and early Thursday, Aug. 10. FWP game wardens say that wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads from the public and encourage anyone with information to make a report.

To provide information about this case or other crimes involving fish, wildlife, or park regulations, visit myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont or call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Antelope quota ranges help tailor license numbers

HELENA – Two weeks ago, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ biologists were busy flying over Montana’s prairies counting pronghorn, or antelope. This week antelope licenses were drawn for the upcoming hunting season. These two circumstances are directly related and demonstrate how work on the ground directly affects hunters and the opportunities they have each fall.

First, it’s important to set the stage.

Every two years, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission establishes a quota range for most species of game animals, including antelope. This range is based on recommendations from FWP biologists. For example, biologists can recommend a quota of 150 antelope and a range of 100 to 200. This allows FWP to adjust quotas within the range quickly based on herd populations and health.

When antelope licenses were drawn earlier this week, the number of licenses drawn in each hunting district were based on recommendations biologists made after they completed aerial surveys of antelope herds during the past four weeks.

After a biologist completes a flight, she compares the numbers counted to the number of animals harvested last season and then makes a recommendation to set a quota that is within the range the commission has already approved. The regional supervisor, the wildlife manager and game management bureau chief also review and approve the recommendation. The new quotas are entered into the licensing system before the drawing.

For antelope, surveys are typically flown in late July and early August. This year, the quota recommendations were due Aug. 2, provided to licensing on Aug. 4, and the drawing was held Aug. 8. A pretty quick turn-around from field work to conducting a drawing, but with archery antelope season starting soon, FWP staff hustle to make it happen.

“Originally this year, things were due to me a week earlier – July 26,” said Brian Wakeling, FWP’s game management bureau chief. “We gave our biologists as much time as we could to get complete recommendations to us. We felt that would ensure the most accurate quotas for hunters and the future health of the herds.”

Wakeling explained that complete survey data was critical this year because of the potential effects of drought and severe winters on ungulate populations.

“If you go into winter in bad condition, it’s harder to get through that winter,” Wakeling said. “Biologists needed to complete those surveys to make sure we were making those recommendations consistent with how the herds are performing.”

Most quota adjustments were small, Wakeling said. The adjustments were made so that the number of hunters would be commensurate with the number of pronghorn on the landscape. In general, though, most hunting districts will have slightly fewer licenses issued than last year because of recent severe winters and prolonged drought.

“Hunters who did draw licenses should expect a relatively good year,” Wakeling said. “We had a good spring following a wet winter, and not a brutal summer. Horn growth should be good, and the animals are in good body condition.”

To watch a video of an antelope survey, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VrU8y94icI.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks