Bannack Days this weekend
Bannack State Park’s signature event, Bannack Days, is scheduled for the third weekend in July, with many traditional activities, displays and re-enactments celebrating Montana’s first territorial capital.
Bannack Days are scheduled to happen Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 for individuals ages 6 and older, or $20 per family. Admission is free for children ages 5 and younger. Food and drinks can be purchased from vendors during the event.
Parking space is limited during this busy event. There will be a free bus service from the fairgrounds in Dillon to Bannack, with service going to Bannack at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and returning to the fairgrounds at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
FWP staff will provide parking directions for arriving visitors who drive to the park. Shuttle services will be available to and from parking areas farthest from park entrances. Visitors are encouraged to carpool and leave pets at home.
About 20 miles west of Dillon, Bannack State Park is a National Historic Landmark and the site of Montana’s first major gold discovery in 1862. More than 50 historic buildings still line Bannack’s Main Street. During Bannack Days, the ghost town comes alive with displays, re-enactments, artisan demonstrations, music and other family-friendly festivities.
For more information about scheduled events, activities and park rules for Bannack Days, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/bannack or call 406-834-3413.
-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Lubec trailhead temporarily closed
The Lubec trailhead near Choteau in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will be closed through July 24.
During the closure, helicopters will be operating in the area in association with upgrades to a telecommunications site on the forest.
Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/hlcnf/home/?cid=fseprd1043309 to learn about other road/trail closures on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
-- Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest
Glacier seeks volunteers for Nocturnal Pollinator BioBlitz
WEST GLACIER – The Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center (CCRLC) and Glacier National Park invite volunteers to the first Nocturnal Pollinator BioBlitz and a celebration of National Moth Week. The park will host an evening presentation on Friday, July 28, at 6 p.m. and a night of hands-on learning on Saturday, July 29.
This family friendly hands-on event will take place from 9 p.m. to midnight in West Glacier. Participants will work alongside researchers from the Montana Moth Project to identify, catalog and photograph nocturnal pollinators (i.e., moths, nocturnal bees, flies). Researchers will set up lights behind vertically stretched sheets that attract nighttime insects and will provide a photography demonstration. Biologists and park staff will be on hand to answer any questions and educate about the integral role of insects within our ecosystem, the risks they face and what you can do to help.
The Nocturnal Pollinator BioBlitz connects to a larger, ongoing research project helping to close a critical knowledge gap in the park regarding the biodiversity and vulnerability of our nocturnal pollinators. These fascinating creatures are critical to the success of many rare plants and provide a major, fat-rich food source for some of the most integral species, like the grizzly bear. Come join us in discovering, identifying, and cataloging the rich variety of species that call this Dark Sky Park home.
Participants should bring headlamps (red light preferred), plenty of drinking water, and a camera if interested in pollinator photography tutorial. Head net and mosquito repellent optional. Minimal hiking is required, and accessibility accommodations can be provided.
The event is free and open to the public. To register, RSVP by 7/21/2023, by emailing glac_citizen_science@nps.gov or calling (406) 888-7986.
Once registered, participants will receive specific details about meeting location and parking.
For those who would like to learn more about the fascinating world of nocturnal pollinators without having to stay up late, there will be a free evening presentation by researchers from the Montana Moth Project at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the Glacier National Park Community Building. No registration is required.
Glacier National Park Conservancy donors provide all funding for the park’s BioBlitz events. Visit the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center events page for more information about other learning opportunities offered to the public this summer.
-- Glacier National Park
Hoot-owl restrictions in effect on Madison, Sun rivers
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is advising anglers that portions of the Sun and lower Madison rivers will close to all fishing daily from 2 p.m. to midnight, beginning Wednesday, July 12. The restrictions will stay in effect until conditions improve.
The hoot-owl restrictions are issued for:
Sun River – from the Highway 287 Bridge to the mouth of Muddy Creek.
Madison River – from Warm Springs Boat Launch to the confluence with the Jefferson River
FWP's drought policy provides for angling restrictions when flows drop below critical levels for fish, when water quality is diminished or when maximum daily water temperatures reach at least 73 degrees for three consecutive days. Water temperatures of 77 degrees or more can be lethal to trout.
Restrictions of this nature are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions like this exist. FWP officials said one short-term strategy to address heat-induced stress in Montana's wild trout is to reduce catch-and-release mortality by alerting anglers to fish only in the morning.
"Limiting fishing to only the cool morning hours can help a lot," said Eric Roberts, FWP’s Fish Management Bureau Chief. “We're trying to minimize any additional stress on wild trout during these mid-summer conditions of high-water temperatures and low flows.”
Anglers can reduce stress on fish at all times of the year by getting fish to net or hand quickly, keep them in the water, and revive them prior to releasing them back to river.
In addition, anglers can also help reduce stress and mortality for fish by following these practices when catching and releasing fish, though fish mortality may still occur:
- Fish during the coolest times of day, where permitted.
- Keep the fish in water as much as possible.
- Let the fish recover before releasing it.
If high temperatures and extremely low flows persist, anglers may want to consider fishing areas with less stressful temperatures and conditions, such as larger lakes or reservoirs, or higher elevation waterbodies.
These are the first restrictions imposed this year by FWP, but probably not the last. For the latest waterbody restrictions and closures, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures.
Nonresident hunters can check status
Nonresident hunters who registered to be placed on the alternates list can now check their status on MyFWP: myfwp.mt.gov/fwpExtPortal/myDrawResult_input.action. Every year, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks gets several unused nonresident combination licenses (big game, general elk and general deer combination licenses) returned by customers. FWP resells these returned licenses through the alternate’s list.
After registration for the list closed on June 30, the list was randomized. The hunter in the uppermost randomized position on the list will be contacted by email to finalize the purchase of the license, and so on until the returned nonresident combo licenses are exhausted. Licenses will start being offered for purchase early August.
MyFWP also allows nonresident hunters to check their position on the list.
The odds of getting a license from these lists vary greatly from year to year. Refunds and issuance may occur at any time after mid-July, but availability of these licenses generally increase between early fall and the opening of general hunting season in late October.
For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licensedraw/alternatesList.html.
FWP seeks comment on shooting ranges
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public input on how it should move forward with developing shooting ranges throughout the state.
An online survey is open now to gauge public interest in shooting ranges and public opinion on what should be included when considering the development of new shooting ranges or improvement to existing shooting ranges. This 10-minute survey will help gather detailed information to guide efforts throughout the next five to 10 years.
FWP recently launched a Shooting Range Development Program, with the goal of developing new FWP-administered shooting sports facilities throughout the state. Facilities may include archery, pistol, rifle and other shooting-related sports.
Since the launch of the program FWP has expanded the archery range at Lone Pine State Park, is completing construction of a new archery range at Big Arm State Park and will soon begin improvements to the archery range at Makoshika State Park.
A priority for FWP is to develop shooting range facilities close to major population areas around the state, including a flagship range that could be used for competitions, tournaments and education activities, such as hunter and bowhunter education.
FWP will use the survey results to help guide the department’s shooting range development plans for the coming years.
To participate in the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/VT5YNW2.
Crystal Lake Campground closed until Nov. 1
Crystal Lake Campground in the Big Snowy Mountains will be closed through Nov. 1 for reconstruction, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials said.
During this time, new pit toilets and septic systems will be installed, the road in the campground will be resurfaced with improved parking pads, and campground facilities will be updated including a new water system along with campfire rings and picnic tables.
The Ice Cave Trailhead, Crystal Lake Cabin, Crystal Lake Campground and Crystal Lake Group site will be closed.
Visitors can access the Ice Caves via the Crystal Cascades or Neil Creek Trailheads. Grandview Day Use Site, boat launch, and Crystal Lake Loop Trail will remain open. For more information, call the offices in Harlowton at 406-632-4391 or Stanford at 406-566-2292.
-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks