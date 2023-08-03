Bird dog training licenses kick in

Anyone training bird dogs using game birds not raised in captivity needs to hold a bird dog training license, whether on private or public land.

For those training dogs with captive-reared birds, a license is not required.

These licenses can be purchased online through the FWP Online License Service, any FWP regional office or any license provider. The license is $5 for residents ages 18 and over and $10 for nonresidents 18 and over. For residents and nonresidents ages 12 to 17, the license is free.

Bird dog training season with wild birds on public lands began Aug. 1 for residents and Aug. 15 for nonresidents and ends March 31.

The license is a new requirement that came from the 2023 Legislature. While the license requirement is not included in the printed 2023 Upland Game Bird Regulations booklet, it is included in the online version.

Contact your nearest FWP office for questions about dog training relative to this new license requirement.

For those commercially training bird dogs on state trust land, a special recreational use license (SRUL) is required from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Cabin near Choteau ready for rent

The Ear Mountain Cabin west of Choteau on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District is now available for the public to rent.

“We are so excited to add Ear Mountain Cabin to our increasingly popular cabin rental program,” said Forest Recreation Program Manager Rory Glueckert. “We are grateful for the members of the 2022 Missouri River Resource Advisory Committee and the hard work of our staff who have made this addition possible.”

Previously used as a Forest Service administrative site, the cabin was restored and converted for public use this year. This project was made possible with funding from the Great American Outdoor Act and Missouri River Resource Advisory Committee.

The cabin is accessible year-round via a one-mile drive well maintained gravel road and can accommodate eight people. Amenities in the cabin include electricity, running water, propane wall heaters in each room, and a wood stove. Folks wishing to reserve the Ear Mountain Cabin can visit: www.recreation.gov and search for “Ear Mountain Cabin.” A nightly fee of $75 was listed on the website.

Please contact the Rocky Mountain Ranger District at 406-466-5341 with any questions.

Events planned at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park

Several events have been scheduled at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park.

There is no cost to Montana residents to attend these programs. An $8 entrance fee applies at Montana state parks for all nonresident vehicles.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park has more fun interpretive programs planned in August that highlight the wildlife, night skies and more from Montana’s first state park.

Each of these programs will begin at the campground amphitheater. Join park ranger Ramona Radonich for the following:

Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.: “Goodness Snakes Alive!”: Learn about the prairie rattlesnake native to the park’s ecosystem and how to stay safe in rattlesnake country.

Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.: “Night Skies at Lewis & Clark Caverns”: Stories behind the stars and constellations of Montana’s night sky.

Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m.: “Three Dog Night”: A tribute to three cool canines — wolves, coyotes and foxes.

Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.: Ranger’s choice: This program will be announced at the time of the event.

In the event of adverse weather, these programs will move to a sheltered area. Notification of a change in location due to weather will be posted on the signboard at the amphitheater entrance 30 minutes before the program starts.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

State parks in Great Falls area offer fun

Several events are scheduled in August at Giant Springs and First Peoples Buffalo Jump state parks near Great Falls. There is no cost to Montana residents to attend the programs. An $8 entrance fee applies at Montana state parks for all nonresident vehicles.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park Mammoth Hunt

The annual Mammoth Hunt will be held at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 12 – 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This popular event allows visitors to try the atlatl, an ancient form of hunting technology that predates the bow and arrow. Park staff will be assisted by Jim Ray, who has more than 20 years of experience with this ancient weapon.

Visitors will also have a chance to shoot primitive archery equipment and throw tomahawks with Billy Maxwell, a cultural anthropologist who will share these traditional skills. George Bryce from Helena will demonstrate flint knapping on Saturday, and Don “Doc” Woerner D.V.M. from Laurel will showcase his unique bison and mammoth bone display on both days of the event.

No advance registration is required for the Mammoth Hunt. For more information please visit https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/first-peoples-buffalo-jump or call 406-866-2217.

Giant Springs State Park Trivia Night

The Tuesday Trivia Night in the Park series continues from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Advanced registration is not required for this family-friendly event, just bring your team of seven or less along with blankets or chairs to the grassy area in front of the Giant Springs to enjoy a fun trivia competition and compete for prizes. The event is weather dependent, so check for weekly updates on the parks Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=giant%20springs%20heritage%20state%20park

Giant Springs State Park Junior Ranger Orienteering and Navigation

Kids aged 7 to 12 are invited to Giant Springs State Park on Aug. 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for a program on orienteering and navigation. Learn about compasses and how to use them, how to navigate using a map, participate in a treasure hunt, and earn a junior ranger badge. Please wear close-toed shoes and bring sunscreen and water.

Advanced registration is required for this event, and space is limited. Please visit the park or call 406-727-1212 for more information.

Yellowstone River reopens

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, working with Unified Command for the Stillwater Train Derailment, reopened the Yellowstone River 1 mile upstream to 2.5 miles downstream of the train derailment site on July 29.

This section of the Yellowstone River has been closed to all public access since June 27 due to hazardous conditions for the public.

Twin Bridges Road, operated by Montana Department of Transportation, remains closed to the public. River users are encouraged to float under the railroad bridge on river left.

All other sites that previously closed in conjunction to the incident have reopened. River and access site closures are subject to change based on condition assessments and needs of emergency response agencies, including FWP.

For more information on the Stillwater Train Derailment, visit: response.epa.gov/site/site_profile.aspx?site_id=16083

Partial closure lifted at fishing access site

BILLINGS – A partial closure that was in place at Grant Marsh Fishing Access Site (FAS) on the Bighorn River has been lifted. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks maintenance staff completed repairs to the road and boat ramp. Motorized access is once again allowed at the site.

High water flows on the river and flooded conditions led FWP to temporarily prohibit motorized access at Grant Marsh and other FASes in late June.

A partial closure remains in place at Arapooish FAS due to damages to the site from the flooded conditions. FWP maintenance crews are working on repairs to fully re-open the site as soon as possible. Walk-in access at this site is still allowed, but motorized access is currently prohibited.

For a full list on current FWP site closures and restrictions, visit: myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/allRestrictions.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks