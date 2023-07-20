White-nose syndrome fungus found

During a recent survey of bats at Lick Creek Cave in Cascade County, biologists detected the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome, prompting officials to close access to the cave.

The cave is in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest managed by USFS. The agency is working with the state to mitigate the spread of the fungus.

District Ranger Helen Smith said they will also look at closing neighboring caves to help mitigate the collapse of more bat colonies.

Questions on the cave closure can be directed to the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger district offices in Neihart, 406-236-5100, or White Sulphur Springs 406-547-3361.

White-nose syndrome is a fungal disease that has killed over 6 million bats in North America since 2006, and biologists are monitoring the disease as it spreads westward across the United States.

The disease causes a powdery white fungus to grow on the skin of hibernating bats, often on the face and wings, which causes irritation and dehydration. This causes bats to arouse early from hibernation and exhaust the fat reserves needed to survive the winter, often leading to their death.

Lick Creek Cave is one of a handful of caves in Montana that supports large numbers of hibernating bats during the winter, and biologists from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the U.S. Forest Service did the survey there on May 18.

Shannon Hilty, FWP nongame wildlife biologist, said they did not see the fungus associated with white-nose syndrome on the bats in the cave, but they did find the fungus inside the cave. She said once detected, bats infected with the disease are found the following year.

Hilty plans to survey the cave again nest spring to monitor for changes in the hibernating bat population.

District Ranger Helen Smith said they are closing access to Lick Creek Cave in alignment with state guidance for controlling white-nose syndrome.

"We will also be looking at closing neighboring caves to help mitigate the collapse of additional bat colonies,” she said.

WNS has been confirmed in 40 states and eight Canadian provinces, and FWP and partners have been monitoring bat populations in caves in Montana since the early 2000s. The fungus has been detected in 16 Montana counties, and bats sick with WNS have been detected in four counties.

The disease can wipe out entire colonies of bats and has caused dramatic population declines in eastern North America. After WNS was detected in Azure Cave in the Little Rocky Mountains of Montana in 2020, a survey found a 98% reduction in bat numbers in the cave within two years. WNS does not directly affect humans, pets, livestock or other wildlife.

Bats are found statewide and are an important component of the ecosystem and economy of the state. FWP has found the fungus that causes WNS in four of Montana’s 15 bat species.

“A little brown bat can eat 1,200 mosquitoes in an hour,” notes Kristina Smucker, nongame wildlife bureau chief for FWP. “Bats are tremendously important for keeping insect populations in check – they help protect crops and timber from flying insect pests, so we are very concerned about our bat populations and the impacts of this disease as we watch it spread across Montana.”

Cavers, climbers and recreationists that visit areas with roosting bats should remove dirt and mud from shoes, gear and clothing before leaving a site; bag these items to take home; and clean items promptly. People that visit multiple areas where bats might reside should follow decontamination protocols to help stop the spread of WNS: www.whitenosesyndrome.org/static-page/decontamination-information.

Anyone who sees a dead or sick bat, or group of bats, or finds bats in unexpected places, should not handle them, but rather call a local FWP office for further guidance.

People can report these discoveries to the FWP Wildlife Health Lab in Bozeman at 406-577-7882, or they can contact a biologist at their nearest FWP office.

For more information on white-nose syndrome, visit www.whitenosesyndrome.org. For more information on Montana’s bats visit fieldguide.mt.gov

Speaker to discuss bears

Missouri Headwaters State Park will host a program at 7 p.m. Saturday featuring guest speaker Game Warden Sgt. Matt Wemple, who will discuss bear safety.

This week’s program from the park’s summer speaker series will focus on being bear aware, and answering questions such as, “How should I respond in a bear encounter?” and “When should I use my bear spray?”

The program will be behind the park office. There is no cost to Montana residents. An $8 entrance fee applies at Montana state parks for all nonresident vehicles.

Visitors should bring their own chair and bug spray. S’mores will be served afterward.

Missouri Headwaters State Park is about 5 miles northeast of Three Forks on Trident Road. For more information about the park, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/missouri-headwaters or call 406-285-3610.

Wetland panel has openings

If you’re interested in migratory game birds, wetland habitat or waterfowl hunting, you may have an interest in serving on Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Wetland Protection Advisory Council.

The council oversees FWP’s Migratory Bird Wetland Program, which is tasked with the protection, conservation and development of wetlands in Montana. Funding for the program comes from the sale of state migratory game bird hunting licenses.

The council advises FWP on strategies for wetland conservation and reviews each project proposal that is submitted to the program.

WPAC members will represent each of the seven FWP administrative regions and must include Montanans who are migratory game bird hunters, non-consumptive users of wildlife and in the agricultural industry.

Council members will be appointed by FWP Director Dustin Temple and will participate in up to two meetings a year. Term lengths are six years, but since all seven positions are open, this selection will stagger term-lengths of four- and six-year commitments.

During the 2023 Legislature, House Bill 290 made some changes to the council, including increasing the number of members from five to seven and initiating staggered term limits of up to six years. Existing council members who want to continue serving on the WPAC will need to go through the selection process.

To apply, visit the WPAC webpage. Paper applications are available upon request by calling 406-230-1839.

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 6. The next council meeting will be held in Helena on Oct. 5.

For more information, call Heather Harris at 406-230-1839, or send an email to heharris@mt.gov.

Become an outdoors woman

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is hosting a workshop with the Becoming an Outdoors Woman program at Lake Elmo 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29.

Participants will spend half the day learning to spin fish, and the other part of the day learning how to kayak. The workshop is open to anyone aged 18 and over, and women are heavily encouraged. All skill levels for these activities are welcome, but instruction will be focused on beginners.

BOW is a national program that introduces adults, especially women, to different outdoor skills and provides information, encouragement and hands-on instruction. FWP staff members and community volunteers—mostly women passionate about sharing their knowledge of outdoor skills—will lead the workshop.

Participants should dress in comfortable clothing, ideally quick-dry material for these water-based activities, and wear water shoes. Participants also should bring water, snacks, sunscreen, bug spray, a hat and other desired outdoor activity gear. BOW will provide necessary kayaking and spin-fishing equipment, but participants are encouraged to bring their own if they have it.

Online registration is required and space is limited to 20 participants. To register, go to:

For more information on the BOW program, visit:

