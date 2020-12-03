Helena-area outdoor briefs: Wolf trapping class; public hearing stated on game birds

Mandatory wolf trapping class offered online

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will offer the last online wolf trapping certification class of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

To register for the free class, please visit the FWP website at http://fwp.mt.gov and follow the links to “Education” and “Wolf Trapper Education & Certification.”

Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, FWP will offer no in-person classes this fall. The class will be online via ZOOM. Students will be sent the ZOOM address for the class when they register.

FWP to hold public hearing on game bird rules

FWP will hold a public hearing via Zoom on Dec. 15, at 10 a.m., to consider the proposed adoption, amendment and repeal of rules pertaining to field trial regulations, game bird dog training and game bird farms.

The 2019 legislature enacted House Bill 29, which changed the legal requirements for certain activities relating to field trials and the training of dogs using captive-reared upland game birds. In addition, HB 29 made some of FWP's existing administrative rules contrary to the new law, or confusing, or redundant.