Helena-area outdoor briefs: Wolf trapping class; public hearing stated on game birds

Mandatory wolf trapping class offered online
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will offer the last online wolf trapping certification class of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
To register for the free class, please visit the FWP website at http://fwp.mt.gov and follow the links to “Education” and “Wolf Trapper Education & Certification.”
Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, FWP will offer no in-person classes this fall. The class will be online via ZOOM. Students will be sent the ZOOM address for the class when they register.
FWP to hold public hearing on game bird rules
FWP will hold a public hearing via Zoom on Dec. 15, at 10 a.m., to consider the proposed adoption, amendment and repeal of rules pertaining to field trial regulations, game bird dog training and game bird farms.
The 2019 legislature enacted House Bill 29, which changed the legal requirements for certain activities relating to field trials and the training of dogs using captive-reared upland game birds. In addition, HB 29 made some of FWP's existing administrative rules contrary to the new law, or confusing, or redundant.
The department is proposing to adopt new rules which would require retention of proof of purchase for birds, which would allow department staff to make sure birds being used for training can be differentiated from wild birds. Additionally, the department is proposing that birds be obtained from an NPIP certified flock, which would ensure that captive-reared birds used in the field are screened for disease.
To view the proposal notice and to and submit written comments online, please visit http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/rules/.
Public comment will be taken during the public hearing. Written data, views or arguments may also be submitted to: Phil Kilbreath, FWP Enforcement Division, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, Montana, 59620-0701; or e-mailed to pkilbreath@mt.gov. Comments must be received no later than Dec. 18, 2020.
To participate in the telephonic public hearing, call 1-646-558-8656, enter the meeting number: 988 8864 1013, followed by the password: 809105.
Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 induction ceremony
The Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame recently announced the class of inductees for 2020. MHOF was created to honor individuals, both living and deceased, who have made lasting contributions to the restoration and conservation of Montana’s wild animals, places and rivers. The awards also capture the stories of these conservation heroes to enhance public awareness of Montana’s conservation history and inspire others to do their part to keep Montana special.
The inductees for 2020 are:
- Stewart Monroe Brandborg
- Bruce Farling
- John & Carol Gibson
- George Bird Grinnell
- Hal Harper
- Dale Harris
- Gayle Joslin
- Bob Kiesling
- Paul Roos
- Gene Sentz
- Richard Vincent
- Vince Yannone
Earlier in the year, a diverse review committee selected the 13 inductees from a record number of 53 candidates nominated by the public. The 2020 class of Montana Outdoor Hall of Famers –the fourth since 2014 – will be honored during a virtual banquet on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
For more information and to register for the free event, visit https://mtoutdoorhalloffame.org/or contact Thomas Baumeister 406-431-4326 or mtoutdoorhalloffame@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!