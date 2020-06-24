Helena-area outdoor briefs: Snapping turtles, commission meeting and Canada thistle

Whitehall Project seeking Canada thistle research sites in northern Jefferson County
The Whitehall Project needs five more research sites for the Canada thistle rust fungus in northern Jefferson Co. We need a patch of Canada thistle at least 20 yards wide. We will set up a 20m transect with livestock friendly “road whiskers” to mark the plots. We will come back in late Sept. to inoculate (infect) the thistle with the rust fungus. We will visit the site for several years to see how the fungus is working and may collect infected plants to make more inoculum (ground up infected plant parts) to start new sites. At some existing sites, the fungus is really knocking back Canada thistle. If you would like to have a release of this fungus that may potentially help you control thistle, please call Todd at: 406-498-5236 during normal business hours. Or, you can message us from the Whitehall Biological Weed Control Project Face Book page.
We also may have a few more Dalmatian toadflax insect releases left. We will have leafy spurge flea beetles in late June and early July. We will have spotted/diffuse knapweed root borers in late July/August. We also have Russian knapweed insects and potentially, yellow toadflax insects.
Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting
The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet June 25 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
The commission will make final decisions on the following topics:
- Confluentus Corner Fishing Access Site Acquisition (Thompson River)
- Chronic Wasting Disease Plan Revision
- Nongame Checkoff Workplan
- 2020 Lion Quotas
- Surplus Sale of Special Mountain Lion Licenses
- HB 311 Nonresident Hound Handler Permits
The commission will hear the following presentations and proposals:
- Remote Controlled Devices Used for Fishing
- FAS Rule Change
- MDT Clark Fork Closure
- Nixon Bridge Gallatin River Closure
- 2020/21 Furbearer Seasons And 2020/21 Quotas
- 2020 HB 454 Hunting Access Agreements – Informational – 10 mins
- Mount Jumbo WMA Forest Management Project – Proposed – 5 mins
- Woods Ranch WMA Utility Easement – Proposed – 5 mins
The commission will also look at endorsing the following:
- Little Belt Mountains Big Horn Sheep Reintroduction
- Little Belt Mountains Pine Marten Reintroduction
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”
FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.
FWP looking for help reporting snapping turtles in western Montana
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking for help from the public in reporting snapping turtle sightings in west-central Montana.
In Montana, snapping turtles are a native species east of the continental divide, but they are non-native west of the divide and can cause significant harm to native populations of pond-dwelling species like frogs, turtles, snakes, ducks, and fish.
In 2018, FWP received a report of a snapping turtle in a backwater at Milltown State Park just east of Missoula, but so far biologists have been unable to locate this animal again. Snapping turtles likely end up in waterways in western Montana through illegal releases of animals kept as pets.
FWP would like to get a better sense of areas where snapping turtles may be living so biologists and managers can work to minimize the potential negative impacts. FWP is primarily concerned with snapping turtle sightings in the Clark Fork, Bitterroot and Blackfoot watersheds. It is rare that FWP receives a report of a snapping turtle in these areas, but even a few reports can provide important information for planning and prevention.
If you see a snapping turtle or hear reports of one, please contact FWP’s nongame wildlife biologist, Torrey Ritter, at 406-542-5551 or torrey.ritter@mt.gov.
Grizzly bear euthanized west of Shelby
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks captured and euthanized a subadult male grizzly bear about five miles west of Shelby on June 19. The bear had been involved in multiple conflicts between Ethridge and Ledger this spring, and attempts to prevent incidents were unsuccessful. In consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the decision was made not to relocate the bear because its undesirable behavior appeared engrained and posed a human safety risk.
The young male bear was conditioned to non-natural foods and habituated to the presence of people, meaning it had lost its fear of humans. The bear had obtained food rewards, such as spilled grain, livestock carrion, and BBQ grills near homes, which led the bear to seek out residences for more food. Further, the bear had grown accustomed to people and had looked into two home windows and approached a person on a porch.
FWP made attempts to aversively condition the bear to people and homes by hazing it. Additionally, FWP had installed scare devices and electric fence around attractants in an effort to prevent conflicts. Landowners had also cleaned up grain spills and attempted to scare the bear off. FWP had proactively met with producers in the area to make them aware of the situation, provided bear spray, and discussed securing attractants.
Securing attractants is the best way to prevent bears from coming near homes. Common attractants in the area include grain spills, livestock carcasses, apple trees, and pet food. Spilled grain should be cleaned up and disposed of at a landfill, burned, or dumped away from human infrastructure and livestock. FWP provides free livestock carcass pickup during the spring for Teton and Pondera counties. Additionally, FWP works with producers to build electric fence and install other conflict-prevention equipment.
If you observe a bear near your home, it should be carefully scared away from the safety of a hard-sided vehicle. Care must be taken to not push the bear toward other people, and the bear cannot be injured because they are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Air horns and other loud noises can also be used to scare bears away from homes to help teach them to fear people.
If there are any questions, please call your local FWP office or 406-454-5840.
