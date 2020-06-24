Helena-area outdoor briefs: Snapping turtles, commission meeting and Canada thistle

Whitehall Project seeking Canada thistle research sites in northern Jefferson County

The Whitehall Project needs five more research sites for the Canada thistle rust fungus in northern Jefferson Co. We need a patch of Canada thistle at least 20 yards wide. We will set up a 20m transect with livestock friendly “road whiskers” to mark the plots. We will come back in late Sept. to inoculate (infect) the thistle with the rust fungus. We will visit the site for several years to see how the fungus is working and may collect infected plants to make more inoculum (ground up infected plant parts) to start new sites. At some existing sites, the fungus is really knocking back Canada thistle. If you would like to have a release of this fungus that may potentially help you control thistle, please call Todd at: 406-498-5236 during normal business hours. Or, you can message us from the Whitehall Biological Weed Control Project Face Book page.