Helena-area outdoor briefs: Record park visitation, grants available, hearing on fishing drones

Montana State Parks sees record setting visitation in 2020
Montana State Parks hosted 3 million visitors from January through September of this year. Compared with the same time period last year, visitation increased by 24.4 percent. Visitation increased at 80 percent of state parks across Montana for the year, with eight parks exceeding 100,000 visitors.
“These visitation increases represent the busiest summer on record for the State Park system. FWP staff, volunteers, and AmeriCorps members went above and beyond to keep these sites open, and to safely host visitors in the face of the pandemic,” said Martha Williams, FWP director. “Countless families and visitors to Montana had memorable park visits this summer, and we hope their positive experiences will keep them coming back to enjoy the great recreational and cultural opportunities stewarded by Montana State Parks.”
The top five most visited parks between January and September of this year were:
1- Flathead Lake State Park (all units), Flathead Lake - 439,298 visitors (up 33.5%)
2- Cooney Reservoir State Park, Roberts - 330,730 visitors (up 26%)
3- Giant Springs State Park, Great Falls - 312,655 visitors (down -0.2%)
4- Lake Elmo State Park, Billings - 206,091 visitors (up 25.7%)
5- Thompson Chain of Lakes State Park, Libby - 155,483 visitors (up 42.5%)
Application period open for LWCF grants
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is now accepting grant applications for the Montana Land & Water Conservation Fund Grant Program’s 2021 application cycle. Applications will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis through November 2021. The LWCF Grant Program is federally funded and expected to award over $1.5 million in funding for outdoor recreation projects across Montana in 2021. This grant program is coordinated within FWP by the Parks division.
The LWCF Grant Program provides matching grant funds to tribal, state and local entities to develop and improve public outdoor recreation facilities. Eligible LWCF Grant Program applicants may include incorporated cities or towns, counties, school districts and tribal governments. Example projects include improving and developing park amenities, ball fields, picnic shelters, municipal pools, etc. Montana’s LWCF Grant Program has funded over 700 projects throughout Montana since its creation in 1964.
This year, FWP staff will conduct pre-application meetings to better assist prospective LWCF Grant Program applicants with building a successful LWCF project and application. During this meeting, the program manager will provide specific information and training about the LWCF Grant Program application process. Prospective applicants should complete and submit the pre-application project proposal form found on the program website to initiate this process with the LWCF Grant Program manager.
For more LWCF Grant Program information, including application forms and guidance, visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/recreation/lwcf.html.
For questions about the Montana LWCF Grant Program, contact Michelle McNamee at michelle.mcnamee@mt.gov.
Hearing set on proposed ban of remote-controlled devices for fishing
The Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a public hearing via a telephonic Zoom platform on Dec. 1, at 10 a.m., to consider a proposed rule banning the use of remote-controlled devices and drones while fishing.
Fish, Wildlife & Parks has increasingly been asked if it is permissible to use a remote-controlled boat, drone, or other remote-controlled device to fish. Currently, Montana law does not specifically address remote-controlled devices or drones, and gives the commission discretion to allow or prohibit this activity. Possible uses of remote-controlled devices and drones while fishing include transporting bait and hooks long distances beyond where anglers can physically cast, transporting bait and hooks to areas that normally are unable to be accessed such as closed areas near dams, scouting large areas above water quickly for fish and filming fish in real time, dropping hooks or bait with exceptional accuracy, and landing fish.
The proposed rule represents a proactive approach to clarify what drone technology and applications are or are not allowed for fishing. To view the proposal notice and submit written comments online please visit http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/rules/.
Public comment will be taken during the public hearing. Written data, views or arguments may also be submitted to: Phil Kilbreath, FWP Enforcement Division, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, Montana, 59620-0701; or e-mailed to pkilbreath@mt.gov. Comments must be received no later than Dec. 4, 2020.
To participate in the telephonic public hearing, call 1-646-558-8656, enter the meeting number: 956 6313 6821, followed by the password: 198904.
Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee to meet Dec. 1 and 7
The Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee will meet on Dec. 1 and Dec. 7 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. On Dec. 1 and Dec. 7, the committee will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A time for public comment has been set for 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 7.
During the meeting, committee members will hear presentations on wildlife movement and migration as well as hear from a landowner panel on how to better support working lands that support wildlife movement and migration. Committee members will also discuss and revisit the Public Land Access Agreement program and their other workplan topics from their August meeting.
The 10-member committee, appointed by the governor, is charged with reviewing FWP access programs and offering recommendations to help achieve program goals and maintaining good relations between hunters and landowners.
Members of the public are invited to watch the stream of the meeting online and participate in the public comment time. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. For more information about the PL/PW Advisory Committee, including the December meeting agenda, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/hunterAccess/plpw/, or, contact Jason Kool, Hunting Access Bureau Chief, either by phone at 406-444-2505 or by email at jason.kool@mt.gov .
