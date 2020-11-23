Helena-area outdoor briefs: Record park visitation, grants available, hearing on fishing drones

Hearing set on proposed ban of remote-controlled devices for fishing

Fish, Wildlife & Parks has increasingly been asked if it is permissible to use a remote-controlled boat, drone, or other remote-controlled device to fish. Currently, Montana law does not specifically address remote-controlled devices or drones, and gives the commission discretion to allow or prohibit this activity. Possible uses of remote-controlled devices and drones while fishing include transporting bait and hooks long distances beyond where anglers can physically cast, transporting bait and hooks to areas that normally are unable to be accessed such as closed areas near dams, scouting large areas above water quickly for fish and filming fish in real time, dropping hooks or bait with exceptional accuracy, and landing fish.