Helena-area outdoor briefs: Montana Wild hosting Zoom trivia; Mountain lion hunting closes in several districts

Mountain lion hunting closed in several districts

The hunting of male mountain lions in western Montana hunting district 270, which includes portions of Ravalli County, closed Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The hunting of female mountain lions in western Montana hunting districts 290, 291, 292 and the western half of 298 west of State Route 141 – which includes portions of Powell, Granite & Missoula Counties, closed Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The hunting of female mountain lions in north-central Montana hunting districts of 418, 420 and 448, which includes portions of Judith Basin, Meagher, Fergus and Cascade Counties closed Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The hunting of all mountain lions in southwestern Montana hunting districts 312 and 393, which include portions of Gallatin, Park and Meagher counties, closed Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The order halting the hunts came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the districts had been met.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov, and login to MyFWP to see quota status, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

