Helena-area outdoor briefs: Ice safety, Fish and Wildlife Commission and new online licensing look

As ice recreation season begins, anglers, others encouraged to practice safety
It’s that time of year when ice anglers and other recreationists head out to Montana's “hard” waters for the winter season. Whether ice fishing, ice skating, hunting, snowmobiling or just taking a walk, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff reminds recreationists that safety should be the number one concern during a day out on (or near) the ice.
And when on the ice, remember:
- Anglers and other recreationists should be familiar with the water body they plan to fish or recreate on. Pay close attention to the changing conditions of the ice.
- If you have even the slightest doubt about the safety of the ice—stay off of it. Nothing is ever worth a fall into frigid water.
- Blue or “clear” ice is usually hard. Watch out for opaque, gray, dark or porous spots in the ice that could be weak, soft areas. Ice also tends to thin more quickly at the shorelines.
- Note areas on the ice that look “different” —they usually are! Many times, thinner areas of ice (caused by springs, gas pockets, sunken islands, points, etc.) have a different color or look to them. Use extreme caution or stay away from these areas.
The following are recommended minimum ice thickness guidelines (for good, clear ice*):
- Under 4 inches: STAY OFF
- 4 inches: ice fishing or other activities on foot
- 7 inches: snowmobile or ATV
- 10 inches: small car**
- 12 inches: truck or SUV**
*for white ice or “snow ice,” double the above minimums
**not recommended, but if you must, proceed at your own risk!
Watch for pressure ridges. These are areas of open water or thin ice where the ice has cracked and heaved due to expansion from freezing.
Test the ice ahead of you with an ice spud bar or an auger.
Don’t leave children unsupervised on the ice.
Lakes and ponds do not freeze at the same thickness all over. Some ponds have windmills to aerate water for fish survival, and ice may be thin near these areas.
Moving water — rivers, streams and springs — weaken ice by wearing it away from underneath. Avoid going on ice on rivers and streams, or where a river or stream enters a lake, pond or reservoir.
The least safe ice usually occurs early and late in the season, when the weather is warmer and less predictable.
Remember, NO ICE is 100% safe!
Some other common ice-safety reminders to keep in mind include:
Consider changes in the weather (and ice conditions) during the prior 24 hours.
It's a good idea to wear a life jacket (PFD) or carry a throwable floatation device while out on the ice — safe ice anglers and recreationists do it all the time.
Dress warm but practical. Many styles of ice fishing jackets and bibs provide extra buoyancy to help keep you afloat if you do fall through.
Consider having your dog on a leash. It is not uncommon for people get into trouble on the ice while trying to rescue their dog.
Before you leave the house, tell someone where you plan to go and when you plan to return.
Carry a pair of ice picks (long spikes on a heavy string around your neck). If you break through the ice, you can use the spikes to grip the ice and pull yourself out of the water.
FWP wishes all anglers and recreationists a safe, adventurous, and successful season.
Fish and Wildlife Commission meets Dec. 10
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Dec. 10 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
The commission will hear the following proposals and presentations:
- Commercial Bait Seining Waters List
- 2021 Deer Season In 400/401/403/406
- 2021 Black Bear Quotas
- 2021 Turkey Quotas
- Wildlife Management Area Public Use Rules
The commission will consider the following endorsements:
- Prickly Pear Creek and McClellan Creek Water Right Transfer
- Currant Creek Conservation Easement Region 5
The commission will make final decisions on the following:
- New rule and amendment pertaining to closing the Shields River to all motorized watercraft
- Proposed Archery Let-off
- FAS/WMA Biennial Fee Rule
- 2021 Elk Shoulder Seasons
- Adjusted 2020 white-tailed deer seasons in all or portions of HDs 320, 322, 324, 325, 326, 329, 330, 331, and 340
- Everson Bench Conservation Easement
- Lost Trail Conservation Easement Region 1
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”
FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.
FWP’s online licensing system to have new look in December
Hunters, recreators, and anglers who purchase licenses online will notice a new look to the sales system starting on Dec. 9.
This change is targeted at improving customer experience with the current licensing website by making it more intuitive.
The coming changes include a new look for online customers and several options for printing carcass tags: a one-time link to print at home, an option to have FWP licensing staff print and mail the carcass tag, and carcass tags will be mailed out automatically if the one-time link is not redeemed within five days. The updates also include more thorough instructions on how to purchase a license online.
FWP staff are continuing work toward launching ExploreMT in 2022. This will be an entirely new automated licensing system. The changes customers will see Dec. 9 will help the current system operate more efficiently.
Additionally, FWP is modernizing their current website, which is slated to go live later this month.
For more information on the upcoming changes to the online licensing system, please contact FWP’s licensing office at 406-444-2950.
