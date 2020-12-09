Helena-area outdoor briefs: Ice safety, Fish and Wildlife Commission and new online licensing look

*for white ice or “snow ice,” double the above minimums

**not recommended, but if you must, proceed at your own risk!

Watch for pressure ridges. These are areas of open water or thin ice where the ice has cracked and heaved due to expansion from freezing.

Test the ice ahead of you with an ice spud bar or an auger.

Don’t leave children unsupervised on the ice.

Lakes and ponds do not freeze at the same thickness all over. Some ponds have windmills to aerate water for fish survival, and ice may be thin near these areas.

Moving water — rivers, streams and springs — weaken ice by wearing it away from underneath. Avoid going on ice on rivers and streams, or where a river or stream enters a lake, pond or reservoir.

The least safe ice usually occurs early and late in the season, when the weather is warmer and less predictable.

Remember, NO ICE is 100% safe!

Some other common ice-safety reminders to keep in mind include:

Consider changes in the weather (and ice conditions) during the prior 24 hours.