Helena-area outdoor briefs: Entries sought for writing contest, Mountain lion hunting closed in a number of districts

Visit: http://www.montanadiscoveryfoundation.org/2021-winter-writing-contest/ to learn more.

Email Matthew Ferrell for questions related to the contest at: matthew.ferrell@usda.gov.

To submit a story to the Winter Writing Contest, email your story to matthew.ferrell@usda.gov; or mail it to Montana Discovery Foundation, ATTN: Matthew Ferrell, 2880 Skyway Drive, Helena, MT 59602.

Mountain lion hunting closed in a number of districts

The hunting of female mountain lions in western Montana hunting districts 280, 281, 284, 293 and portion of 298 E east of State Route 141, which includes portions of Powell and Lewis & Clark counties, closed on Jan. 18.

The hunting of male mountain lions in central Montana hunting districts 416, 446, 451, 452 and 454, which includes portions of Broadwater, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher and Judith Basin counties, closed Jan. 18.

The order halting the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the districts combined had been met.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov, and login to MyFWP to see quota status" or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0