 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena-area outdoor briefs: Entries sought for writing contest, Mountain lion hunting closed in a number of districts
0 comments
editor's pick

Helena-area outdoor briefs: Entries sought for writing contest, Mountain lion hunting closed in a number of districts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winter writing contest entries sought

Submit a short story about how Montana public lands have made a positive impact on your life during this past year, and you could win a free overnight stay at a Forest Service rental cabin, courtesy of the Montana Discovery Foundation.

Winter writing contest:(IR copy)

The Montana Discovery foundation is accepting entries for a story contest about how Montana public lands have made a positive impact of your life this past year.

The story contest is open to people of all ages. There are two categories under which people can submit their stories: Youth (for ages up to 18 years) and General (18+ years).

  • Short stories should be 500 words or less;
  • All stories need to be submitted no later than March 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. MST
  • Submissions need to include the following information: Writer’s name, phone number, email address, and the category to which you’re submitting your story, and a photo to go with your story. NOTE: Youth writers must include the name and phone number of their parent(s) or guardian(s).
  • By submitting, you are giving the HLC and Montana Discovery Foundation permission to promote, share, and reference your stories publicly and in various media (print publications, online, etc.);
  • Winners of the contest will win a weekend getaway stay at the Cummins Cabin, east of Lincoln, during a pre-selected weekend in July. The cabin rental fees will be waived and sponsored by the Montana Discovery Foundation. Winners are responsible for their own transportation, food, equipment/supplies, etc. while visiting the cabin and throughout the weekend. Youth winner(s) must be accompanied by their parent(s) or guardian(s) in order to stay at the cabin.

Visit: http://www.montanadiscoveryfoundation.org/2021-winter-writing-contest/ to learn more.

Email Matthew Ferrell for questions related to the contest at: matthew.ferrell@usda.gov.

To submit a story to the Winter Writing Contest, email your story to matthew.ferrell@usda.gov; or mail it to Montana Discovery Foundation, ATTN: Matthew Ferrell, 2880 Skyway Drive, Helena, MT 59602.

Mountain lion hunting closed in a number of districts

The hunting of female mountain lions in western Montana hunting districts 280, 281, 284, 293 and portion of 298 E east of State Route 141, which includes portions of Powell and Lewis & Clark counties, closed on  Jan. 18.

The hunting of male mountain lions in central Montana hunting districts 416, 446, 451, 452 and 454, which includes portions of Broadwater, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher and Judith Basin counties, closed Jan. 18.

The order halting the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the districts combined had been met.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov, and login to MyFWP to see quota status" or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Lightning-struck bighorn ram horns adorn new mount
Montana Untamed

Lightning-struck bighorn ram horns adorn new mount

  • Updated

Montana Wildlife Artistry taxidermy is preparing a life-sized mount of an unusual bighorn ram. The base of the ram's horns measured more than 16 inches and stretched out to 44 inches. It would have scored close to 206 inches under the Boone and Crockett scoring system — a trophy-class animal — if it weren’t for one large flaw. The ram has a baseball-sized gap burned into the back of the right horn.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities most impacted by sea level rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News