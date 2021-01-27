Helena-area outdoor briefs: Entries sought for writing contest, conservation educator honored

Comments sought on North Fork Blackfoot River project

The Lolo National Forest is seeking comments on the North Fork Blackfoot River Native Fish Restoration Project, which is in the Scapegoat Wilderness in the Lolo National Forest and the Helena – Lewis and Clark National Forest, in Powell and Lewis and Clark counties.

The project, which is in the Seeley Lake and the Lincoln ranger districts, would authorize Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to do fish management and stocking that would establish a secure population of native trout, replacing a hybrid population.

Comments on this project will be accepted through Feb. 10. Send comments to: John Slown, Environmental Coordinator, 4289 Capy Court, Missoula, MT 59804. Electronic comments may be sent to: comments-northern-lolo-seeley-lake@fs.fed.us. Acceptable formats for electronic comments include WordPerfect, rtf, or MS Word. Office hours, for those who wish to hand deliver comments to the Seeley Lake Ranger District, are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information, contact the Seeley Lake Ranger Station, at (406) 677-2233 or visit the Lolo National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/projects/lolo/landmanagement/projects.