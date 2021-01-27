Helena-area outdoor briefs: Entries sought for writing contest, conservation educator honored

Comments sought on North Fork Blackfoot River project
The Lolo National Forest is seeking comments on the North Fork Blackfoot River Native Fish Restoration Project, which is in the Scapegoat Wilderness in the Lolo National Forest and the Helena – Lewis and Clark National Forest, in Powell and Lewis and Clark counties.
The project, which is in the Seeley Lake and the Lincoln ranger districts, would authorize Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to do fish management and stocking that would establish a secure population of native trout, replacing a hybrid population.
Comments on this project will be accepted through Feb. 10. Send comments to: John Slown, Environmental Coordinator, 4289 Capy Court, Missoula, MT 59804. Electronic comments may be sent to: comments-northern-lolo-seeley-lake@fs.fed.us. Acceptable formats for electronic comments include WordPerfect, rtf, or MS Word. Office hours, for those who wish to hand deliver comments to the Seeley Lake Ranger District, are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information, contact the Seeley Lake Ranger Station, at (406) 677-2233 or visit the Lolo National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/projects/lolo/landmanagement/projects.
As a species of concern in Montana, the Westslope cutthroat trout is native to the Blackfoot River watershed, but populations have decreased. Threats include hybridization with rainbow trout, barriers to movement, habitat degradation and climate change. The Forest Service and FWP want to conserve the species where feasible.
The project proposes the use of a piscicide, rotenone, to eradicate the non-native fish species; use of motorized equipment such as a boat motor, generator and a helicopter to transport equipment, supplies, and fish for stocking; temporary development of structures or installations; and use of chemicals (pesticides or herbicides). Additionally, public access in the area would be closed for 7-10 days during the late summer of 2021 to reduce user conflicts with management actions.
Winter writing contest entries sought
Submit a short story about how Montana public lands have made a positive impact on your life during this past year, and you could win a free overnight stay at a Forest Service rental cabin, courtesy of the Montana Discovery Foundation.
The story contest is open to all. There are two categories: Youth (for ages up to 18 years) and General (18+ years).
- Short stories should be 500 words or less;
- All stories need to be submitted no later than March 22 at 5 p.m. MST
- Submissions need to include the following information: Writer’s name, phone number, email address, and the category to which you’re submitting your story, and a photo to go with your story. NOTE: Youth writers must include the name and phone number of their parent(s) or guardian(s).
- By submitting, you are giving the HLC and Montana Discovery Foundation permission to promote, share, and reference your stories publicly and in various media (print publications, online, etc.);
- Winners will get a weekend stay at the Cummins Cabin, east of Lincoln, during a pre-selected weekend in July. The cabin rental fees will be waived and sponsored by the Montana Discovery Foundation. Winners are responsible for their own transportation, food, equipment/supplies, etc. while visiting the cabin and throughout the weekend. Youth winner(s) must be accompanied by their parent(s) or guardian(s) in order to stay at the cabin.
Visit: www.montanadiscoveryfoundation.org/2021-winter-writing-contest/ to learn more.
Email Matthew Ferrell for questions related to the contest at: matthew.ferrell@usda.gov.
To submit a story to the Winter Writing Contest, email your story to matthew.ferrell@usda.gov; or mail it to Montana Discovery Foundation, ATTN: Matthew Ferrell, 2880 Skyway Drive, Helena, MT 59602.
Burke honored as conservation educator
Conservation Educator Liz Burke recently received the Regional Gifford Pinchot Excellence in Interpretation and Conservation Education Award, a regional accolade celebrating a Forest Service employee who shows a significant contribution to conservation education and interpretive services while strengthening essential partnerships.
“Liz has a gift for connecting folks with nature and has helped create new stewards within the community,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Avey. “Not only has she introduced young people to meaningful careers in natural resources, she has also helped to instill a conservation ethic in the next generation of public land stewards.”
Since 2001, Burke has served with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and officials said she has strengthened the Forest’s partnership with the Montana Discovery Foundation (MDF), a key partner for conservation education.
Together with MDF, she leads the Forest’s annual Youth Forest Monitoring Program that brings young folks out to monitor conditions of the forest and learn about land management. Burke also champions the “Adopt-A-Species” program for youth in area elementary schools connecting students with native wildlife in Montana. Her “Celebrating Wildflowers” programs familiarize community members with the ecological role of fire on the landscape and Montana’s native plants, their cultural uses and rich history.
Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/hlcnf/learning to learn more about the conservation education programs on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and follow them on Facebook @HLCNF and Twitter @Lewis&ClarkNF for virtual engagement opportunities this spring.
Noxious weed council seeks members
The Montana Department of Agriculture is seeking people to serve on its Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council.
- Livestock Production Representative
- Herbicide Dealer or Applicator
- Biological Research and Control Interests Representative
- Western County Weed District Representative
- Agriculture Crop Production Representative.
The terms begin July 1. The advisory council is appointed by the department Director and provides guidance concerning noxious weed programs and to the Noxious Weed Trust Fund Grant Program, which assists counties, local and tribal communities, researchers and educators in efforts to combat noxious weeds. Responsibilities include reviewing Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant applications and attending hearings, typically over several days in March. The NWMAC recommends funding to the MDA director for approval. Additional one-day council meetings are also held in January and July.
Candidates should submit a letter of interest and application to MDA by May 1. More information and applications are available on the NWMAC website. Nominations can be submitted to: Montana Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 2002014, Helena, MT 59620-0201.
The Montana Department of Agriculture protect producers and consumers, and to help agriculture and allied industries. For more information, visit agr.mt.gov.
Mountain lion hunting closed in some districts
The hunting of female mountain lions in western Montana hunting districts 280, 281, 284, 293 and portion of 298 E east of state Route 141, which includes portions of Powell and Lewis & Clark counties, closed on Jan. 18.
The hunting of male mountain lions in central Montana hunting districts 416, 446, 451, 452 and 454, which includes portions of Broadwater, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher and Judith Basin counties, closed Jan. 18.
The order halting the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the districts combined had been met.
For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov, and login to MyFWP to see quota status" or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.