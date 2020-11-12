Helena-area outdoor briefs: Elk Management group to meet via Zoom; fisheries program grant deadline nearing; comments sought on fee schedule

Citizens group to meet via Zoom
The Elk Management Plan Initial Guidance Citizens Group will meet via Zoom on Nov. 19, Dec. 2–3, and Dec. 16–17. The citizens group will provide initial guidance to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for the revision of Montana’s Elk Management Plan. This guidance will specifically focus on principles to guide the future of elk management in Montana.
The group will take public comment at the December meetings.
The meetings are open to the public and will be live streamed http://fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/management/elk/citizensGroup.html. The Nov. 19 meeting is informational with presentations regarding elk and elk management in Montana. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. and topics include:
- social science related to elk
- elk harvest surveys and trends
- elk population surveys and trends
- elk competition with mule deer and other ungulates
- brucellosis in elk: livestock impacts
- elk habitat, access, and distribution
- carnivore impacts on elk and integrated carnivore-elk management
The December meetings each begin at 9 a.m. FWP ensures meetings are fully accessible to persons with special needs. To request arrangements, please contact the Wildlife Division at 406-444-2612.
The Elk Management Plan Initial Guidance Citizens Group will disband after articulating elk management issues and developing guiding principles for FWP. The guiding principles developed by the group will be presented to the Fish &Wildlife Commission for more public review and adoption by the commission before FWP proceeds with Elk Management Plan development.
Fisheries program grant winter deadline nearing
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fisheries staff reminds landowners, watershed groups and others that the next deadline to apply for Future Fisheries Improvement Program grants is Nov. 30.
The goal of FWP's Future Fisheries Program is to restore rivers, streams and lakes to improve Montana’s wild fish habitat. Entities can receive funding for qualifying projects that benefit Montana's wild fish. Each project is assessed by an independent review panel and final funding decisions are made by the Fish & Wildlife Commission.
To learn more about the Future Fisheries Improvement Program, and to download the grant application form, go to the Fishing home page on FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov/fishing, or call FWP at 406-444-2432.
Completed Future Fisheries Improvement Program applications must be received on or before 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30 and should be sent electronically to fwpffip@mt.gov. Paper applications can be sent to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Fisheries Management Bureau, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.
Comments sought on fee schedule
FWP is accepting comment on the proposed commercial use fee schedule for fishing access sites and wildlife management areas. This fee schedule is set by the Fish and Wildlife Commission on a biennial basis, and the new fee schedule will be effective from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022.
The fee schedule lists the cost of permits for a variety of commercial uses, such as photography, guide services, concessions and livery services.
No changes are being proposed to the fee schedule for 2021/2022. Public comment on the proposed rule will be taken from Oct. 27 to Nov. 27, 2020. Comments can be provided to FWPfsh@mt.gov or FWP, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620. A final decision will be made at the December 2020 Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.
