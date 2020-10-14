Helena-area outdoor briefs: Commission meeting, keep licenses in bags and Purple Heart hunt

Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission to meet next week
The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet Oct. 22 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
The commission will hear a budget update.
The commission will hear the following informational presentations about petitions:
- Petition Process Presentation
- Boulder River Petition Informational Presentation
- Boulder River Petition by petitioner Thomas Patterson
The commission will make final decisions on the following topics:
Montebello Fishing Access Site (FAS), Region 1
- 2021 Fishing Regulations
- Land Projects
- Mount Jumbo Forestry Project, Region 2
- Ray Kuhns Wildlife Management Area (WMA) farming lease renewal, Region 1
The commission will hear the following presentations and proposals:
- Proposal to Create an Administrative Rule Prohibiting the Use of Remote-Controlled Devices for Fishing
- Hoot Owl and Drought Restrictions Update, Informational
- FAS/WMA Commercial Use Fee Schedule
- 2021 Elk Shoulder Seasons
- Elk Management Guidelines in Areas with Brucellosis
- Modification of Fur Dealer Requirements Clarifying Trapping Regulations (Deletes Requirements that Only Tagged Marten May be Possessed by a Fur Dealer)
Land Projects
- Whiskey Ridge Conservation Easement (CE), Region 4
- Wolf Creek CE, Region 4
- Woods Ranch Electric Right Of Way Easement, Region 1
The commission will also look at endorsing the following:
- Poindexter Slough FAS Land Donation, Region 3
- MacClay Ranch CE, Region 2
- Boot Print Ranch CE, Region 5
- Box Elder Creek CE, Region 6
- Amelia Island WMA Addition, Region 7
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”
FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.
Keep licenses in plastic bags
To prevent paper licenses and carcass tags from getting wet and unreadable, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recommends hunters keep these documents in a sealable plastic bag. Hunters are encouraged to keep their licenses and carcass tags in plastic bags both before and after validating and attaching to a harvested animal.
Earlier this year, FWP switched to regular paper for licenses and permits. While handier for printing at home, this makes the licenses and permits more susceptible to water damage. Customers can also keep a digital version of their non-carcass licenses on their phone.
Montana National Guard to conduct Purple Heart Hunt on Fort Harrison
The Montana National Guard will again this year be providing an opportunity for up to five Purple Heart recipients to hunt mule deer on the training area at Fort William Henry Harrison. The hunt is in accordance with regulations associated with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Hunting District 388. Being a Purple Heart recipient is the only requirement to be eligible for this program.
The available dates for the 2020 hunt will be conducted from November 9-15. One hunter will be allowed each day. No party hunting will be permitted. This year hunters are not required to possess a permit to hunt from a vehicle.
Reservations are on a first come basis and open on Oct. 1. Reservations can be made by phone to Fort Harrison Range Control at 406-324-3694.
Hunters must follow all FWP deer hunting regulations for hunting district 388, a weapon restricted area. The only firearms that may be used are muzzleloaders, handguns with a barrel shorter than 10 ½ inches, and shotguns. Archery is also allowed in the weapons restricted area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!