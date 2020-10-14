Helena-area outdoor briefs: Commission meeting, keep licenses in bags and Purple Heart hunt

Montana National Guard to conduct Purple Heart Hunt on Fort Harrison

The Montana National Guard will again this year be providing an opportunity for up to five Purple Heart recipients to hunt mule deer on the training area at Fort William Henry Harrison. The hunt is in accordance with regulations associated with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Hunting District 388. Being a Purple Heart recipient is the only requirement to be eligible for this program.

The available dates for the 2020 hunt will be conducted from November 9-15. One hunter will be allowed each day. No party hunting will be permitted. This year hunters are not required to possess a permit to hunt from a vehicle.

Reservations are on a first come basis and open on Oct. 1. Reservations can be made by phone to Fort Harrison Range Control at 406-324-3694.

Hunters must follow all FWP deer hunting regulations for hunting district 388, a weapon restricted area. The only firearms that may be used are muzzleloaders, handguns with a barrel shorter than 10 ½ inches, and shotguns. Archery is also allowed in the weapons restricted area.

