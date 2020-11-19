Helena-area outdoor briefs: Candlelight tours at caverns; Glacier park see increase in visitors

FWP announces candlelight tours at caverns

Montana State Parks announced that Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will once again offer the popular Holiday Candlelight Tours. These special candlelight tours of the caverns will be offered this year Dec. 19-21 and Dec. 26-28. Seven tours will be offered daily between 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Come see the caverns by the warm festive glow of candle lanterns as we celebrate with this holiday favorite. Tickets will be available Monday, Nov. 30, by calling the caverns office at 406-287-3541 during reservation hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Group size is limited to 10 people per tour to comply with coronavirus safety restrictions. Tickets are non-refundable, except for cases of possible COVID-19 exposure. Refund protocols will be explained upon booking.

This year, visitors will only see the Paradise and Grand Finale rooms of the cave — the largest and most decorated portion, which allows ample social distancing. Tour tickets will reflect this abbreviated offering and will run summer Paradise Tour rates: $15 for adults (15 years and older), and $10 for children (ages 5 to 14). Children ages 4 and under are not allowed on the tour. All guests must bring and wear face masks.

Important information to consider before signing up for the tour: