Helena-area outdoor briefs: Candlelight tours at caverns; Glacier park see increase in visitors

FWP announces candlelight tours at caverns
Montana State Parks announced that Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will once again offer the popular Holiday Candlelight Tours. These special candlelight tours of the caverns will be offered this year Dec. 19-21 and Dec. 26-28. Seven tours will be offered daily between 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Come see the caverns by the warm festive glow of candle lanterns as we celebrate with this holiday favorite. Tickets will be available Monday, Nov. 30, by calling the caverns office at 406-287-3541 during reservation hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Group size is limited to 10 people per tour to comply with coronavirus safety restrictions. Tickets are non-refundable, except for cases of possible COVID-19 exposure. Refund protocols will be explained upon booking.
This year, visitors will only see the Paradise and Grand Finale rooms of the cave — the largest and most decorated portion, which allows ample social distancing. Tour tickets will reflect this abbreviated offering and will run summer Paradise Tour rates: $15 for adults (15 years and older), and $10 for children (ages 5 to 14). Children ages 4 and under are not allowed on the tour. All guests must bring and wear face masks.
Important information to consider before signing up for the tour:
- Candle lanterns will be provided by the park.
- The tour is just over 1 mile and 1½ hours long. Visitors must walk outside and may be exposed to snow, wind and cold temperatures.
- Parents need to consider if children will be comfortable in the darkness of the cave and in the outside cold temperatures. Those between the ages 5 to 8 years will not be given a lantern.
- The park road to the cave visitor center is plowed and sanded. Vehicles with four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive vehicles are recommended. The trail to and from the cave is not cleared of snow. Cave temperature is 48 degrees; outside temperature and wind can be highly variable.
- Since these tour tickets are non-refundable and date/time changes are not allowed, please do not commit to a date unless you are certain you can make that tour. Those arriving late for their tours will forfeit their spots without refunds.
From the exit 274 on I-90, the state park is 13 miles south on Highway 287 and 5 miles west on MT 2.
From the Cardwell exit 256 on I-90, the park is 7 miles east along MT 2.
For more information, call Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park at 406-287-3541 or visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns/.
Glacier park reports increase in Oct. visitation
Glacier National Park officials report a 60% increase in visitation numbers for October 2020 over the previous year.
Last month, 125,544 visitors entered the park in October compared to 78,408 in October 2019. The average number of visitors in October for the past three years is about 85,000.
Overall, the park saw a reduction in visitors between June and September. The park was closed to visitors from March 24 to June 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitation was down 70% in June, 50% in July, 40% in August and 30% in September.
Although the alpine sections of the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park are closed for the season, visitors can drive 15.5 miles of the road from the west entrance to Avalanche Creek. There are no lodging or food services available in the park this time of year.
Winter weather conditions sometimes cause road closures. Visitors are encouraged to check the Recreational Access Display or call 406-888-7800 and select option 1 for the latest road update.
Learn more about winter operations at Glacier National Park on our Visiting in Winter webpage. For additional visitor inquiries, contact park headquarters at 406-888-7800.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!