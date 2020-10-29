Helena-area outdoor briefs: BLM seeks nominations sought for Resource Advisory Council

BLM seeks nominations sought for Resource Advisory Council
The Bureau of Land Management’s Western Montana District is seeking public nominations for positions on its Resource Advisory Council. RACs are citizen-based councils which assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.
The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act across the West. Each RAC consists of 10 to 15 members from interests in local communities.
The Western Montana BLM RAC currently has 12 vacancies across all three of its categories:
- Category One – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; Federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.
- Category Two – Representatives of archeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burros organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.
- Category Three – Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on a RAC. Nominees for the Western Montana BLM RAC, who must be Montana residents, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.
The BLM maintains RACs as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas, and diverse opinions on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues. The RACs support the Bureau’s commitment to building a shared conservation stewardship legacy in the communities it serves.
The BLM will consider nominations until Nov. 13, 2020. For more information, contact David Abrams at dabrams@blm.gov or 406-533-7617.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!