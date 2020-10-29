Helena-area outdoor briefs: BLM seeks nominations sought for Resource Advisory Council

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on a RAC. Nominees for the Western Montana BLM RAC, who must be Montana residents, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.