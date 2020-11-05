Helena-area outdoor briefs: Applications available for Master Hunter Program

Applications available for Master Hunter Program

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications until Nov. 30, 2020 for the 2021 classes.

Since 2018, the Master Hunter Program has been offering sportsmen the opportunity to further their depth and understanding of various hunting topics. The Master Hunter program is an advanced hunter education program for hunters who understand that hunting is a lifelong skill and want to continue to add to their knowledge and skills.

One of the primary goals of the program is to build trust and working relationships between landowners and sportsmen and women. The program provides hunters the opportunity to learn from landowners about the challenges they face on a daily basis and specifically how wildlife impacts them. Secondly, the program seeks to help landowners and the state with their wildlife management goals. By working with landowners Master Hunters also help to change false perceptions about both hunting and agriculture, and ultimately work to increase access opportunities for future generations.