Helena-area outdoor briefs:2020 Artists-in-Residence announced for Glacier park

Composer and percussionist Ben Justis has enjoyed performances of his works domestically and internationally by such ensembles as the Portland Percussion Group and United States Air Force Band. During the summer of 2019, he was an Artist-in-Residence at Homestead National Monument of America (Nebraska) and Denali National Park. While in residence in Glacier, he'll be taking audio recordings of ambient soundscapes and anthropogenic noise, which will inspire a piece that aims to sonically represent the retreat of the area's once-mighty glaciers.

Ann Mansolino uses photography, writing, and handmade book forms to explore the relationship between the internal self and external ideas of place. She is interested in the ways in which landscape can help us understand ourselves – as metaphors for our emotions and psychology, as well as expressions of our more literal relationship to nature and the larger world we inhabit. While in Glacier National Park, she will be creating image and text works that reflect upon the features of the land, the need for preservation and conservation, and relevance of glaciated landscapes to our internal experiences of being human in the world.