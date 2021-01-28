Helena-area ice fishing report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Most of the reservoir is open water except for bays and from Confederate south to the Ponds.

Rainbow trout fishing continues to improve from Broadwater Bay south to the Ponds using light colored jigs tipped with various baits or perch-colored rattling Rapalas. For rainbows, try closer to shore at depths of 25 feet of water or less. Anglers are catching perch around Duck Creek in 30 feet of water on silver or white jigs tipped with worms or maggots.

A few walleye are being caught out from the Silos ramp in deeper water on jigs and maggots. Ice conditions have been reported as a consistent 9 to 10 inches from Hole in the Wall to the Silos with 8 inches near the Ponds and at Duck Creek. The pressure ridge near Hole in the Wall has become more stable, but still use caution with ATV’s around it.

