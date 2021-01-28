Helena-area ice fishing report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.
Canyon Ferry: Most of the reservoir is open water except for bays and from Confederate south to the Ponds.
Rainbow trout fishing continues to improve from Broadwater Bay south to the Ponds using light colored jigs tipped with various baits or perch-colored rattling Rapalas. For rainbows, try closer to shore at depths of 25 feet of water or less. Anglers are catching perch around Duck Creek in 30 feet of water on silver or white jigs tipped with worms or maggots.
A few walleye are being caught out from the Silos ramp in deeper water on jigs and maggots. Ice conditions have been reported as a consistent 9 to 10 inches from Hole in the Wall to the Silos with 8 inches near the Ponds and at Duck Creek. The pressure ridge near Hole in the Wall has become more stable, but still use caution with ATV’s around it.
Hauser: The Causeway area is still producing some nice rainbows. Successful anglers are using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers 6 to 8 feet below the ice. Rainbows are also being caught in open water from shore below Canyon Ferry Dam near Riverside Campground area. Using night crawlers and marshmallows or egg sacks is working well at Riverside.
Anglers venturing out into the Causeway Arm and around the Powerlines are finding as occasional walleye and perch while jigging with ice jigs near the bottom. 6 to 7 inches of ice has been reported around the Causeway. Black Sandy area has been reported to have 5 to 6 inches of ice.
Holter: No Safe Ice Reported.
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: Kokanee continue to be picked up here and there. Most are being picked up in around 25 feet of water while using multi-colored Hali or Swedish Pimple-type ice jigs and maggots or corn. The perch bite picked up a little over the weekend and most are being caught in 15-25 feet of water while using the same equipment near the bottom.
An occasional burbot is being picked up while fishing for perch. 8 to 10 inches of ice has been reported.
Compiled by Chris Hurley and Troy Humphrey, Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Helena.