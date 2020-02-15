Helena-area hunters to see several changes this year

Hunting District 293

HD 293 includes the Avon and Helmville valleys north to U.S. Highway 200 and the mountains making up the spine of the Continental Divide. The commission voted to remove elk B licenses for the district in favor of cow elk permits valid only on private land, excluding Weyerhaeuser, Stimson and Nature Conservancy land. The permit is valid from Aug. 15 through the general season.

Hunting districts 318, 335, 339 and 343

The districts near Helena have a combined antlerless elk permit, which allows hunters to harvest a cow elk and then punch their general license to tag their animal. The old regulations restricted hunters from taking a bull legal to non-permit holders in 343, 318 and 335 or spike in 339, but the new permit changes that to allow either.

Hunting District 391

In an effort to reduce elk numbers for the district, the general license has been valid for both brow-tined bulls and cows districtwide. The commission voted to change that regulation to eliminate the antlerless provision on national forest land.