Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught around Confederate and from Hole in the Wall to south of the Silos while using pink or orange jigs and worms. Perch and an occasional walleye are being caught north of the Silos to Hole in the Wall and around Duck Creek on bright colored jigs (white, chartreuse or pink) or lures with maggots or worms.

Ice conditions have been reported as a consistent 16 to 20 inches from Hole in the Wall to the Silos and around the Ponds. Duck Creek has 20 inches of ice. Use caution with ATVs around the Hole in the Wall and Duck Creek pressure ridges. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: A few rainbows are being picked up in open water near the Causeway with floating jigs tipped with crawlers or green Marabou jigs. Black Sandy area is producing a few rainbows through the ice with small white or pink jigs and maggots while dead sticking 10 feet below the ice. Perch and walleye fishing has slowed down. More open water areas are beginning to show up in Lake Helena. Black Sandy area has around 12 inches of ice. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: The Gates of the Mountains area is mostly open water. The lower end of the reservoir still has decent ice and smaller perch are still being caught in 35 to 45 feet of water out from the Prairie Dog Town, the BLM boat ramp and Departure Point.

Swedish pimples and Hali jigs and maggots have been standard for perch. Most rainbows are showing up around 10 feet below the ice while dead sticking small shiny jigs and crawlers.

An occasional walleye is showing up while fishing for perch. Anglers near Log Gulch are gaining access to safe ice with a plank that spans the shoreline. Up to 10 inches of ice has been on the lower end of the reservoir. -- Chris Hurley

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: Kokanee action continues to be great while jigging near the bottom in 30 feet of water. Using green, white or silver Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs with red maggots or corn is working well.

An occasional perch is being picked up with the same equipment. 12 inches of ice has been reported. -- Chris Hurley

