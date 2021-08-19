Helena-area fishing report

Bottom-bouncers bringing the best fishing action

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson Rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs.

Canyon Ferry: Walleye are being caught in the mornings between Duck Creek and Pond 1 and around Confederate.

The best action has been while using bottom-bouncers with green, orange or white spinner blades tipped with either a worm or leech. An occasional perch is being caught by anglers fishing for walleye. A few rainbows are being caught in deeper water around Confederate and the north end while trolling cowbells. Shore fishing has been slow for all species. As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable.

For the latest ramp information go to the BOR website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html.

Hauser: Most walleyes continue to be picked up in the Causeway arm and from the Causeway Bridge. A few walleye are being caught near the dredge piles as well.