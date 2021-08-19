Helena-area fishing report

Bottom-bouncers bringing the best fishing action
Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson Rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs.
Canyon Ferry: Walleye are being caught in the mornings between Duck Creek and Pond 1 and around Confederate.
The best action has been while using bottom-bouncers with green, orange or white spinner blades tipped with either a worm or leech. An occasional perch is being caught by anglers fishing for walleye. A few rainbows are being caught in deeper water around Confederate and the north end while trolling cowbells. Shore fishing has been slow for all species. As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable.
For the latest ramp information go to the BOR website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html.
Hauser: Most walleyes continue to be picked up in the Causeway arm and from the Causeway Bridge. A few walleye are being caught near the dredge piles as well.
Successful walleye anglers have been pitching jigs/vertical jigging near points or weed beds or using floating jigs and leeches/crawlers from shore. Green, chartreuse or white jigs have been popular colors.
The rainbow bite is good in the early morning hours while trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos between the York Bridge and the Dam. Using lead core line and having at least 4 colors out while trolling has been working well.
Shore anglers are finding an occasional rainbow at Riverside and Black Sandy while using Power Bait.
Holter: Some walleye are being caught while pitching jigs or vertical jigging near Split Rock.
Shore anglers are finding good numbers of perch around the boat docks at Log Gulch boat ramp and departure Point with small jigs. Chartreuse, green or white colored jigs tipped with leeches or crawlers have been popular for perch and walleye. Good numbers of rainbows continue to be picked up on the lower end of the reservoir.
Most anglers are doing well while fishing during the early morning or late evening hours.
Trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos around 30 feet down in the water column has been working well for rainbows.