Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs.
Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is good from Confederate to Duck Creek while using crankbaits, Pond 4 to the river channel on bottom bouncers with red, orange or chartreuse spinners, and off points on the north end while using jigs tipped with a worm.
White Earth to Hole in the Wall is also producing a few walleye and perch. Shore anglers are catching a few walleye in Beaver Creek Bay near White Earth and around the Silos.
A few rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells or silver spoons on the north end around Cemetary Island.
An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore at the Outhouse and Shannon. As a reminder the new walleye regulation is 10 daily, 1 over 15 inches; possession is twice the daily limit.
Hauser: Walleye fishing has been great lately. Most walleyes are being picked up in the Causeway arm and in the White Sandy and Black Sandy area.
Pitching jigs/vertical jigging in less than 20 feet of water, near points has been working well for walleyes. Green or orange jigs tipped with leeches are working well. Shore anglers are picking up a few walleye and trout from the Causeway Bridge while using floating jigs and leeches/crawlers.
A few rainbows are being picked up early in the morning while trolling silver spoons or cowbells and wedding ring combos between White Sandy and York Bridge.
Holter: The perch and walleye fishing has really turned on lately.
Most are being picked up while vertical jigging in the Canyon near the Gates of the Mountains and near Cottonwood Creek and other points or weed beds in the middle and lower sections of the reservoir. Perch or green colored jigs tipped with leeches or crawlers have been working well for perch and walleye.
Some nice rainbows continue to be picked up early in the morning on the lower end of the reservoir. Trolling deep running crankbaits, silver spoons or cowbells and wedding rings tipped with crawlers has been producing a few trout.
Shore anglers are still catching an occasional rainbow while casting spoons or spinners or using crawlers on a floating jig.