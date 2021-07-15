Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs.

Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is good from Confederate to Duck Creek while using crankbaits, Pond 4 to the river channel on bottom bouncers with red, orange or chartreuse spinners, and off points on the north end while using jigs tipped with a worm.

White Earth to Hole in the Wall is also producing a few walleye and perch. Shore anglers are catching a few walleye in Beaver Creek Bay near White Earth and around the Silos.

A few rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells or silver spoons on the north end around Cemetary Island.

An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore at the Outhouse and Shannon. As a reminder the new walleye regulation is 10 daily, 1 over 15 inches; possession is twice the daily limit.

Hauser: Walleye fishing has been great lately. Most walleyes are being picked up in the Causeway arm and in the White Sandy and Black Sandy area.