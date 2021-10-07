Helena-Area Fishing Report

Canyon Ferry: Walleye action picked up this past weekend with the best results being while slowly trolling bottom bouncers, Lindy or Slow Death rigs along the west shore from Hole-in-the-wall to Pond 4 in 15 to 25 feet of water.

A few perch are being caught along with the walleye. Rainbows are being caught on green crankbaits or vertical jigging with a worm. Shore fishing is producing a few walleye, perch and rainbows at the Silos and around the Shannon boat ramp on nightcrawlers in the morning or evening hours. As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable.

For the latest ramp information go to the Bureau of Reclamation website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html

Hauser: Rainbow fishing has been great while trolling Thomas lures, crankbaits or cowbells and wedding ring combos from Lakeside to the Dam. Some rainbows are being caught from Riverside and the Causeway Bridge while using Power Bait or crawlers and a marshmallow. A few perch and walleye are being picked up around York Bridge and in the Causeway Arm while Jigging or pulling crawler harnesses.