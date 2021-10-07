 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena-Area Fishing Report
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Helena-Area Fishing Report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gates of the Mountains

The Gates of the Mountains section of the Missouri River is seen from a lookout above Meriwether Picnic Area.

 Tom Kuglin

Canyon Ferry: Walleye action picked up this past weekend with the best results being while slowly trolling bottom bouncers, Lindy or Slow Death rigs along the west shore from Hole-in-the-wall to Pond 4 in 15 to 25 feet of water.

A few perch are being caught along with the walleye. Rainbows are being caught on green crankbaits or vertical jigging with a worm. Shore fishing is producing a few walleye, perch and rainbows at the Silos and around the Shannon boat ramp on nightcrawlers in the morning or evening hours. As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable.

For the latest ramp information go to the Bureau of Reclamation website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html 

Hauser: Rainbow fishing has been great while trolling Thomas lures, crankbaits or cowbells and wedding ring combos from Lakeside to the Dam. Some rainbows are being caught from Riverside and the Causeway Bridge while using Power Bait or crawlers and a marshmallow. A few perch and walleye are being picked up around York Bridge and in the Causeway Arm while Jigging or pulling crawler harnesses.

Holter: Rainbow fishing has been great at the Gates of the Mountains while using various flies, a crawler and a marshmallow or Power Bait. Trolling Cowbells, Thomas lures or crankbaits on the lower end of the reservoir has been producing good numbers of rainbows as well. Perch and walleye are still being found in the Canyon near the Gates of the Mountains while jigging with crawlers or leeches. 

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The snagging season for Kokanee Salmon opened Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News