Canyon Ferry: Walleyes are being caught throughout the reservoir with the best action coming from the Hellgate and Confederate areas while fishing in 20 to 25 feet of water on bottom bouncers or slow-death rigs with a worm or various colored crankbaits.

A few rainbows and perch are being caught by anglers using walleye rigs in these same areas. Shore fishing is producing an occasional rainbow, walleye or perch on floating jigs or just a hook with worms between the north point of Silos and Pond 4. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: The walleye bite has turned on, and fish are being found below Canyon Ferry Dam and from the Causeway Arm to Black Sandy while pitching various jigs, trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses, or while slip bobber fishing with leeches.

Rainbow fishing has also been good below Canyon Ferry Dam, around York Bridge and out from Black Sandy while using nightcrawlers, Power Bait, Marabou jigs and while trolling cowbells with a wedding ring. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: The walleye bite has been great, and good numbers are being picked up in the canyon near the Gates of the Mountains, the Clay Banks on the lower end of the reservoir, the smaller west side bays upstream from the dam and around other points and weed beds while pitching various jigs tipped with leeches or crawlers, trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harness, and while slip bobber fishing in the warmer bays with leeches.

Good numbers of rainbows are being caught out from the Gates of the Mountains while using small nymphs and on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling orange or red crankbaits, or cowbells with wedding rings tipped with a crawler. A few kokanee are showing up near the Dam while trolling dodgers with a double hook spinners tipped with shoepeg corn around 50 feet down in the water column.

A few of perch are being found around the boat docks on the lower end of the reservoir, and in the small bays in the canyon while using small jigs and crawlers. -- Chris Hurley