Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs.

Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is good from Duck Creek to Pond 1 and Ponds 2 and 3 to the river channel in 8 to 15 feet of water. Try using bottom bouncers with red, orange or chartreuse spinners or crankbaits.

Shore anglers are catching a few walleye in Beaver Creek Bay near White Earth and around the Silos. Some perch are being picked up on the south end while using jigs and leeches.

A few rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells or gold and silver spoons between White Earth and the Silos. An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore at White Earth. As a reminder the new walleye regulation is 10 daily, one over 15 inches; possession is twice the daily limit.