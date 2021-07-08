Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs.
Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is good from Duck Creek to Pond 1 and Ponds 2 and 3 to the river channel in 8 to 15 feet of water. Try using bottom bouncers with red, orange or chartreuse spinners or crankbaits.
Shore anglers are catching a few walleye in Beaver Creek Bay near White Earth and around the Silos. Some perch are being picked up on the south end while using jigs and leeches.
A few rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells or gold and silver spoons between White Earth and the Silos. An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore at White Earth. As a reminder the new walleye regulation is 10 daily, one over 15 inches; possession is twice the daily limit.
Hauser: A few rainbows are being picked up while trolling deep running crankbaits, silver spoons or cowbells and wedding ring combos around Devil’s Elbow, Black Sandy to the powerlines and the Dam area. Most walleyes are being picked up in the Causeway arm and in the White Sandy and Black Sandy area. Trolling bottom bouncers or pitching jigs/vertical jigging near points has been working well for walleyes.
Shore anglers are picking up a few walleye from the Causeway Bridge while using floating jigs and leeches or pitching jigs from shore. As a reminder the new walleye regulation is 10 daily, one over 15 inches; possession is twice the daily limit.
Holter: Some nice rainbows continue to be picked up on the lower end of the reservoir. Trolling deep running crankbaits, silver spoons or cowbells and wedding rings tipped with crawlers in deeper water has been working well for anglers after rainbows.
Shore anglers are still catching an occasional rainbow while casting spoons or spinners or using crawlers on a floating jig however most rainbows have moved away from the shorelines with the warmer water temps. A few perch and walleye are being picked up while vertical jigging in the Canyon near the Gates of the Mountains and near Cottonwood Creek and other points or weed beds in the middle and lower sections of the reservoir.
Various colored one-quarter-ounce jigs tipped with leeches or crawlers have been working well for perch and walleye.