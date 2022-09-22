Helena-area fishing report

Canyon Ferry -- The walleye action picked up again with White Earth, Snaggy Bay and Confederate producing the best results. Out from Broadwater Bay and Duck Creek to Confederate have produced walleye and perch as well. Fishing at 15 to 25 feet deep with bottom bouncers and a worm with silver blades or crankbaits in purple/silver or pink/white colors has been the ticket to success. Rainbow fishing has provided some action while trolling cowbells or crankbaits near the dam and from shore by Pond 4. -- Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena.

Hauser -- Rainbow fishing has been consistently good, and fish are being caught from shore at Riverside and the Causeway Bridge with wooly bugger flies and jigs tipped with crawlers or while trolling cowbells with wedding rings between White Sandy and York Bridge. A few walleye are being found in Lake Helena while trolling various crankbaits -- Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.

Holter -- Rainbow fishing has been consistently good throughout the reservoir while trolling cowbells with a wedding ring or crankbaits and while using various flies or spawn sacks above the Gates of the Mountains. A good number of perch are being caught while jigging with crawlers in 15-25 feet of water around the docks at the public boat ramps, across from the Boat Loft and around Cottonwood Creek and Mann Gulch. A few kokanee are being found during the early morning or late evening hours on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling flashers tipped with a spinner and shoepeg corn in 40-60 feet of water. -- Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir -- The snagging season for kokanee salmon opened on Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession -- Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.