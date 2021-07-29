Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson Rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs.

Canyon Ferry: The walleye bite continues to be good around the river mouth and Pond 4, Pond 1 and Confederate. Most anglers are using green or orange spinner blades with a bottom bouncer and worm harness. There are spotty reports of perch being picked up while using walleye rigs.

Shore angling is slow with an occasional walleye in Beaver Creek Bay near White Earth and around the Silos. A few rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells or silver spoons from White Earth to Hole in the Wall or around Confederate.

An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore at the Outhouse and Shannon. As a reminder the new walleye regulation is 10 daily, 1 over 15 inches; possession is twice the daily limit.