Helena-Area Fishing Report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbow fishing is good around the Silos in 10-15 feet of water while using white or chartreuse jigs or spoons tipped with nightcrawlers or wax worms. Rainbows, walleye and perch are being caught from the north Silos to Hole in the Wall in 35-45 feet of water while using white, green or chartreuse jigs tipped with nightcrawlers or wax worms. An occasional burbot is being caught on the bottom as well.

Be careful around the pressure ridges on the south end of the reservoir. There is over 20 inches of ice from the Silos down to the ponds, 18-20 inches of ice around Duck Creek and the north end has 3-5 inches of ice.

Hauser: A few rainbows continue to be caught out from the Causeway and Black Sandy area while using pink, or green jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers in 6 to 10 feet of water. An occasional burbot is being found in the Causeway Arm while using cut bait near the bottom during the evening hours.

Up to 15 inches of ice has been reported. - Chris Hurley

Holter: Perch continue to be the main attraction and good numbers are being found all over the lower end of the reservoir while using Hali jigs, Swedish Pimples, or other jigs and maggots near the bottom in 20 to 40 feet of water. Rainbows are cruising the shorelines and are hitting yellow or pink ice jigs tipped with crawlers in 4 to 10 feet of water.

A few burbot and northern pike are being caught at the Gates of the Mountains area while using cut bait or larger jigs with crawlers. Up to 15 inches of ice has been reported.

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The Kokanee bite has been pretty good while using red, pink, or green Hali jigs, tipped with red maggots or corn in 25 to 40 feet of water. A few perch are being found while using the same equipment near the bottom.

Up to 15 inches of ice has been reported.