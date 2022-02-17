Helena Area Fishing Report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught around the Silos in 10 to 20 feet of water while using pink or orange jigs with mealworms, worms or maggots. Perch and an occasional walleye are being caught north of the Silos in 20 to 25 feet of water and around Duck Creek in 50 feet of water on perch colored or black jigs tipped with various baits. A few burbot are also being caught while using cut baits.

There is 16-20 inches of ice around Duck Creek and from Hole in the Wall down to the ponds.

Open water is starting to show up in spots along the shoreline by Broadwater Bay. There is also fishable ice mid-reservoir and by the dam with anglers getting on the ice by Shannon, the Outhouse and Cave Bay. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena

Hauser: Some perch and walleye are being found in the Causeway arm and in Lake Helena while jigging various colored Hali jigs with maggots. Rainbow trout are showing up at Riverside and out from Black Sandy while using spawn sacks or plain crawlers. Some burbot are being found out from the Black Sandy area while using cut bait during the late evening hours. There has been 15 inches of ice reported. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Holter: Some nice rainbows are being caught at the Gates of the Mountains while using spawn sacks or ice jigs tipped with maggots in 6 to 8 feet of water. Good numbers of perch are being found out from the Bureau of Land Management boat ramp, Prairie Dog Town, Indian Trail, Log Gulch and Departure Point. Jigging Swedish Pimples, Kastmasters, or Hali jigs tipped with maggots in 30 to 40 feet of water is working well.

Twelve inches of ice has been reported. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: Kokanee action has been great lately while fishing in 12 to 45 feet of water. Using various colored Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs with maggots or corn is working well. A few perch are being picked up while using the same equipment near the bottom in around in 15 to 35 feet of water.

There has been 15 inches of ice reported. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

