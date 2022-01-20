Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Anglers are catching rainbows, perch and walleye on green or chartreuse jigs or green and silver Swedish pimples. Maggots or worms are working equally well. The best areas seem to be from North Silos to Hole in the Wall and around Duck Creek in 20-25 feet of water. Be careful when approaching pressure ridges.

There is 10-15 inches of ice around Duck Creek and from Hole in the Wall down to the ponds. There is also fishable ice mid-reservoir and by the dam with anglers getting on the ice by Shannon, the Outhouse and Cave Bay.

Hauser: A few Rainbow trout are being caught out from Black Sandy and around the Causeway area. A few perch and walleye are being found below the powerlines in the Causeway Arm. An occasional ling is being caught at night out from Black Sandy using cut bait.

Most anglers are using various ice flies or jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers 3 to 10 feet below the ice for trout and jigging near the bottom is best for perch and walleye. 8 to 12 inches of ice has been reported.

Holter: A few rainbows are being caught at the Gates of the Mountains, Log Gulch and Departure Point. Perch and an occasional walleye are showing up out from the Prairie Dog Town, Log Gulch and Departure Point. Most anglers are using ice flies and various jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers.

Fishing 3 to 10 feet below the ice is working well for trout and anglers are finding most perch and walleye in 20 to 35 feet of water. 6 to 12 inches of ice has been reported.

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: Kokanee fishing has been fairly slow however a few are being picked up in around 20 feet of water. Most anglers have been using multi-colored Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs with maggots or corn.

An occasional perch is showing up while using the same equipment near the bottom. 12 inches of ice has been reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0