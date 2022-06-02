Helena-Area Fishing Report

Canyon Ferry: Shore fishing for rainbows is slow.

Boat anglers are having good luck out from the Silos for rainbows, walleyes and perch while using crankbaits and bottom bouncers with a worm. Reservoir elevations are improving, and more people are able to launch a boat at Broadwater Bay, Goose Bay, Duck Creek and Chinamen’s. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Shore anglers are finding some nice rainbows while using various flies or plain crawlers on a floating jig near Riverside Campground and Black Sandy.

Boat anglers trolling various crankbaits or spoons out from Black Sandy, White Sandy, Devils Elbow and York Bridge are also picking up good numbers of rainbows.

A few walleyes and perch have been showing up in Lake Helena while trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses or various crankbaits. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Shore anglers are catching some nice rainbows at Holter Lake Campground and Departure Point while using floating jigs with crawlers, various flies, Power Bait, or spoons.

Boat anglers pulling crankbaits or cowbell setups are catching good numbers of rainbows on the lower end of the reservoir from Split Rock to the Dam. The walleye and perch bite has picked up recently and fish are being caught just inside the canyon near the Gates of the Mountains while trolling bottom bouncers and crawlers or leeches.

Walleye and perch are also being picked up from shore around most of the public boat docks on the lower end of the reservoir while pitching jigs and crawlers. -- Chris Hurley

