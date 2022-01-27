Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbow fishing is really picking up around the Silos near shore in 10 feet of water or less. Gold, orange or brown jigs tipped with mealworms, worms or maggots are producing the best catches.

A few perch and walleye are being caught in 20-25 feet of water by Hole in the Wall and around Duck Creek on pink or white glo hooks tipped with various baits. Burbot are starting to be caught around the Silos in 10 to 15 feet of water.

Be careful when approaching pressure ridges. There is 12-16 inches of ice around Duck Creek and from Hole in the Wall down to the ponds. There is also fishable ice mid-reservoir and by the dam with anglers getting on the ice by Shannon, the Outhouse and Cave Bay.

Hauser: A few perch and walleye are being found out on Lake Helena and below the powerlines in the Causeway Arm. An occasional ling is being caught at night out from Black Sandy using cut bait.

A few rainbow trout are being caught out from Black Sandy and around the Causeway area. Most anglers are using various ice flies or jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers 3 to 10 feet below the ice for trout and jigging near the bottom is working for walleye and perch.

Ten to 14 inches of ice has been reported.

Holter: A few rainbows are being caught at the Gates of the Mountains, the Bureau of Land Management boat ramp, Log Gulch and Departure Point. Small perch are showing up out from the Prairie Dog Town, Indian Trail, Log Gulch and Departure Point.

Most trout anglers are using ice flies and various jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers 3 to 10 feet below the ice and perch anglers are having success jigging near the bottom with Hali jigs tipped with maggots in 25 to 35 feet of water. Eight to 12 inches of ice has been reported.

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: Kokanee action is still slow however a few are being picked up in around 26 feet of water during the early morning hours.

Most anglers have been using multi-colored Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs with maggots or corn.

An occasional perch is showing up while using the same equipment near the bottom. Twelve inches of ice has been reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0