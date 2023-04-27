Canyon Ferry: Rainbow trout fishing on the north end of the reservoir is great from shore as they are cruising the shorelines.

There is still some ice, but the bays are open water. Rainbows are being caught while using leech patterns, bead head nymphs, pink powerbait, worms or spinners. The south end of the reservoir is open water and boats are getting out, but action is slow. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Rainbows continue to cruise the shorelines around York Bridge, Devil’s Elbow and the Causeway area.

Egg pattern flies and San Juan Worms have been popular with fly anglers and Power Bait, night crawlers, spawn sacks or spinners are also producing. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Good numbers of rainbows are showing up near the shorelines at the Gates of the Mountains, the BLM boat ramp and Log Gulch.

The best flies have been leech patterns, orange beads, egg patterns or San Juan worms. Using Power Bait, night crawlers, spawn sacks or spinners is also producing some nice rainbows.

Boat anglers trolling crankbaits or bottom bouncers and wedding rings on the lower end of the reservoir are picking up rainbows as well. -- Chris Hurley