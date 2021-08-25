Helena-area fishing report

Rainbow fishing is picking up

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson Rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs.

Canyon Ferry: Walleye and perch are being caught between Duck Creek and Pond 1 and between Hellgate and Confederate, especially off of bay points.

The best action has been while using bottom-bouncers with green, orange or white spinner blades tipped with either a worm or leech. Rainbow fishing is picking up around White Earth, Confederate and the north end while trolling cowbells. Rainbows are also being caught from shore by White Earth in Beaver Creek bay and around Confederate.

As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable. For the latest ramp information go to the BOR website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html

Hauser: The walleye and perch bite was good over the weekend. Most walleye and perch are being found in the Causeway arm and some are being picked up near the Dredge Piles or near Spokane Creek Bay.