Helena-area fishing report

Rainbow fishing is picking up
Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson Rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs.
Canyon Ferry: Walleye and perch are being caught between Duck Creek and Pond 1 and between Hellgate and Confederate, especially off of bay points.
The best action has been while using bottom-bouncers with green, orange or white spinner blades tipped with either a worm or leech. Rainbow fishing is picking up around White Earth, Confederate and the north end while trolling cowbells. Rainbows are also being caught from shore by White Earth in Beaver Creek bay and around Confederate.
As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable. For the latest ramp information go to the BOR website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html
Hauser: The walleye and perch bite was good over the weekend. Most walleye and perch are being found in the Causeway arm and some are being picked up near the Dredge Piles or near Spokane Creek Bay.
Most walleye/perch anglers are pitching jigs/vertical jigging near points or weed beds. Green, chartreuse or white jigs have been popular. Trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos between the York Bridge and the Dam is still producing some rainbows.
Shore anglers are finding some rainbows at Riverside, the Causeway and Black Sandy while using Power Bait or crawlers and a marshmallow.
Holter: Some nice rainbows continue to be picked up on the lower end of the reservoir.
Trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos is still working well. Some anglers are catching rainbows at night using lanterns and jigs with crawlers. Some really nice rainbows are being caught while fly fishing up stream of the Gates of the Mountains. A few walleye and perch are being caught here and there while pitching jigs or vertical jigging.
Shore anglers are finding a few walleye at night with jigs and crawlers or leeches. Chartreuse, green or white colored jigs are popular.