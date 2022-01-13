Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: The rainbow action is fair directly out from the Silos ramp. Perch are being caught around Hole in the Wall with an occasional walleye being caught as well. Rainbows, perch and walleye are all being caught on various colors of jigs tipped with mealworms, maggots or nightcrawlers. There is 9-12 inches of ice from Hole in the Wall down to the ponds. There is also fishable ice mid-reservoir and by the dam.

Hauser: A few Rainbow trout continue to be picked up around the Causeway area. A few perch and walleye are being found near the powerlines. Anglers out on Lake Helena are finding a few walleyes while jigging during the evening hours. An occasional ling is being caught at night out from Black Sandy using cut bait. Most anglers are having success using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers around 6 feet below the ice for trout and near the bottom for perch and walleye. 10 to 12 inches of ice has been reported.

Holter: A few rainbows are being picked up at the Gates of the Mountains and Log Gulch. Perch fishing is good out from Log Gulch and the Prairie Dog Town. Most anglers are using ice flies with maggots or crawlers in less than 10 feet of water for trout and Hali type jigs for perch. An occasional walleye is being found while perch fishing. 8 to 10 inches of ice has been reported.

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: A few Kokanee are being picked up in around 35 feet of water. Most anglers have been using multi-colored Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs and maggots or corn. Not many perch are showing up yet. 10-12 inches of ice has been reported.

