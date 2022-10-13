Helena-area fishing report

Canyon Ferry: Fishing around the Silos out from Broadwater Bay in 12 to 15 feet of water is producing walleye, perch and rainbows from those out in a boat. Bottom bouncers or Slow Death rigs with pink, white or silver blades and worms has been the best bet for catching fish. Walleyes are also being caught south of White Earth and around Cemetery Island on jigs with a worm. Rainbows are being caught around Hole in the Wall on cowbells. Shore anglers are picking up walleyes and rainbows around the Silos and north on worms or jigs tipped with a worm. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Rainbows are being caught from shore at Riverside, the Causeway Bridge and Black Sandy while using crawlers and a marshmallow, spawn sacks or floating jigs. Trolling cowbell and spinner combos between the Dam and York Bridge is also producing good numbers of rainbows. Walleye fishing has slowed down with the cooler temperatures, but an occasional fish is being picked up while pulling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses out from white Sandy. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Rainbow fishing continues to be great while trolling Rapalas or cowbells on the lower end of the reservoir. The Gates of the Mountains Marina area is producing good numbers of rainbows while using various nymphs, leech or egg patterns. Departure Point has been producing good numbers of rainbows while using plain crawlers and a marshmallow. A few walleye and perch are being caught while jigging with perch colored jigs and crawlers or pulling crawler harnesses around points and weed beds in around 15 to 35 feet of water between the Sleeping Giant and the Clay Banks on the lower end of the reservoir. -- Chris Hurley

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The snagging season for Kokanee Salmon opened on Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession. -- Chris Hurley