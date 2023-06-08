Canyon Ferry: Walleye action has slowed up with the recent rainy weather. A few are being caught on bottom bouncers with green spinner blades with worms or leeches in 15 to 20 feet of water around the Silos and out from Hole in the Wall.

Rainbow fishing has improved from both shore and boat. Shore anglers are finding rainbows around the Outhouse and Shannon while boat anglers are catching rainbows around Cemetery Island, the Outhouse and Hole in the Wall on spinners or cowbells. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: The walleye bite on Lake Helena continues to be great while trolling silver or blue crankbaits or bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses tipped with crawlers or leeches. A few walleye are also being caught while trolling bottom bouncers near York Bridge. Some nice rainbows are being caught at Riverside below Canyon Ferry Dam while using Power Bait, crawlers, jigs, or leech pattern flies.

Tolling orange, yellow, or brown crankbaits or cowbells with a wedding ring between Black Sandy and the Powerlines is also producing a few rainbows. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: The walleye bite in the Canyon near the Gates of the Mountains continues to be good and most are being caught while vertical jigging with various Rapalas, hair jigs, or Mister Twisters tipped with leeches or crawlers.

Good numbers of rainbows are being caught out from the Gates of the Mountains while using egg patterns, black and red leech patterns, Power Bait, or plain night crawlers, and from Black Beach to Split Rock and along the Clay Banks across from the boat loft while trolling orange or yellow crankbaits or cowbells with wedding rings.

An occasional kokanee is being found while searching for rainbows. A few perch are being found while pitching small jigs tipped with crawlers between the Oxbow Bend and Log Gulch. -- Chris Hurley